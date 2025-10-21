Athena Core Technologies Appoints Jorge Rodriguez as CEO to Accelerate East Africa's Digital Transformation

Appointment accelerates subsea, carrier-neutral data centers, and nationwide fiber to power a cloud-first economy.

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Core Technologies ("Athena"), the company building East Africa's resilient digital backbone, today announced the appointment of Jorge Rodriguez as Chief Executive Officer. A veteran telecom and technology leader, Rodriguez has over 30 years of experience driving large-scale transformation across global carriers and enterprise platforms.

Athena is deploying an integrated digital infrastructure platform-subsea capacity, carrier-neutral data centers, and nationwide fiber networks-to deliver low-latency, diverse routes that enable a cloud-first economy across East Africa.

"Jorge's track record speaks for itself-he scales connectivity businesses globally, strengthens operational excellence, and builds high-performing, mission-driven teams," said Zahir Mulla, Executive Chair of Athena. "As we expand subsea, data center, and terrestrial investments, his leadership will position Athena as a market leader delivering secure, reliable, and affordable infrastructure at continental scale."

Rodriguez previously held CEO roles within América Móvil (including Telmex USA, Claro Enterprise Solutions, and HITSS USA) and most recently led Sorenson Communications, where he was recognized as Transformational CEO of the Year by TITAN and honored by HITEC for executive impact. He holds executive credentials from Columbia University and the Rochester Institute of Technology and has served on multiple corporate boards.

"Athena's mission is exactly what East Africa needs-carrier-neutral capacity, modern colocation, and robust terrestrial connectivity that bring the cloud closer to users," said Rodriguez. "We aim to deliver diverse, low-latency routes, world-class uptime, and trusted partnerships that help customers digitize faster and smarter."

Strategic Priorities

Network Diversity & Resilience - Expanding subsea on-ramps and protected terrestrial routes.

- Expanding subsea on-ramps and protected terrestrial routes. Neutral Data Center Capacity - Scaling carrier- and cloud-neutral facilities to improve latency and affordability.

- Scaling carrier- and cloud-neutral facilities to improve latency and affordability. Nationwide Fiber Reach - Extending backbones and last-mile connectivity to economic hubs and underserved areas.

- Extending backbones and last-mile connectivity to economic hubs and underserved areas. Public-Private Partnerships - Collaborating with governments and regulators to advance a cloud-first, inclusive digital economy.

About Athena Core Technologies

Athena Core Technologies is building East Africa's digital backbone through a unified platform of subsea capacity, neutral data centers, and nationwide fiber rollouts. Backed by strong public-private partnerships, Athena bridges the digital divide and enables governments, enterprises, and communities to thrive in the digital age.

