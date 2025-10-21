Anzeige
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
21.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
Comarch Expands Partner Network with Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) to Strengthen Service Delivery Across the Middle East

KRAKÓW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, one of the biggest IT companies in Europe, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems). They aim to jointly offer and implement IT solutions for large enterprises, especially communication service providers (CSPs).

A dark blue

Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa's (Techvista Systems) is a subsidiary of Systems Limited, a leading global SI company with more than 48 years of experience in digital transformation and AI-driven solutions. It operates across 16 countries in sectors like telecommunications, banking, healthcare, and retail.

The partnership combines Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa's (Techvista Systems) local expertise with Comarch's global product portfolio and over 30 years of market presence. Leveraging Comarch's extensive portfolio, including BSS and OSS systems, the companies will provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions, covering delivery and full support. They also plan to jointly pursue new initiatives, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, utilizing strong expertise in this area.

"By fusing Systems Limited - Middle East & Africa's (Techvista Systems) decades of expertise in digital transformation and cloud services with our OSS and BSS product stack, we are uniquely positioned to deliver sophisticated, end-to-end solutions that meet the complex demands of enterprises and telecom operators, particularly across the Middle East" said Szymon Uczciwek, VP of Business Growth and Strategy for MEA at the Telecommunications Division at Comarch.

"Our partnership with Comarch reflects a shared commitment to driving meaningful digital transformation across industries," said Mr. Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD at Systems Limited. "Comarch's global expertise, combined with our deep regional presence and delivery excellence, enables us to empower both public and private sector organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance operational agility, and realize measurable outcomes from their transformation investments."

"This partnership marks an important expansion of Comarch's reach and capabilities, significantly strengthening our commitment to our partner channel. We have the freedom to choose partners without legacy technology restrictions, allowing us to create new partner models suited to today's AI-driven dynamic market needs. Our collaboration brings unique competencies to our customers' transformation projects" said Rafal Markiewicz, VP Strategic Partnership at the Telecommunications Division at Comarch.

More details about the cooperation: https://www.comarch.com/telecommunications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798011/Comarch_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comarch-expands-partner-network-with-systems-limited---middle-east--africa-techvista-systems-to-strengthen-service-delivery-across-the-middle-east-302586148.html

