Enviri: SteelPhalt Euskadi Recognized by Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition for Sustainable Asphalt Production Plant

Awarded by Vice President Sara Aagesen for SteelPhalt's contribution to the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE)



LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteelPhalt, a division of Harsco Environmental and a global leader in sustainable asphalt solutions, has been recognized by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) of Spain for its sustainable asphalt production plant. The recognition, awarded by Vice President and Minister Sara Aagesen, highlights SteelPhalt Euskadi as a key contributor to Spain's Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE). SteelPhalt's project, the development of a plant to produce sustainable asphalt from slag, was considered emblematic by MITECO in the program's innovation category, which recognizes the development of pioneering projects in their respective industries.

"We are both proud and honored to be recognized by the Ministry for our contribution to ecological transition," said Director of Harsco Environmental's ecoproducts Martin Gray. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainable asphalt production, while supporting goals of economic recovery and environmental sustainability."

As part of the recognition, SteelPhalt was invited to attend an official event in Madrid on Sept. 11, hosted by the MITECO. The event focused on energy, water, and environmental transitions, with SteelPhalt's innovative project contributing to these transformative efforts.

SteelPhalt's dedication to advancing circular economy principles, delivering low-carbon solutions, and driving innovation in infrastructure continues to support sustainability goals and long-term industry growth.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer and more sustainable by developing and manufacturing high-performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the UK industry since the 1960s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably produce asphalt. With a reputation for first-class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities, and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit?steelphalt.com ? to learn more.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri's Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.comto learn more.