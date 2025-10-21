Syncron Inc: Syncron Secures Renewal with Major OEM

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket Service Lifecycle Managementsolution.

With this renewal, Ford dealers around the world will benefit from enhanced inventory optimization, stronger service performance, and reduced operational complexity.

"This renewal is an important milestone for Syncron," said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron. "It validates not only the strength of our dealer parts planning solution, but also our ability to scale and expand with one of the world's most iconic manufacturers. We're proud to deepen our partnership and continue enabling superior aftermarket performance that drives long-term customer loyalty."

The contract renewal highlights Syncron's momentum as a trusted partner to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). By combining advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, Syncron empowers manufacturers and their dealer networks to ensure parts availability, optimize inventories, and unlock aftermarket growth opportunities worldwide.

