TOKYO, Japan, Oct 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi") and OpenAI, Inc. ("OpenAI") today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership focused on building next-generation AI infrastructure and expanding global data centers. The agreement was signed on October 2, 2025.Under this MoU, the two companies will jointly develop plans across several key areas, combining their respective strengths to advance sustainable data center operations and accelerate the deployment of AI technologies that help address societal challenges.Key areas of collaboration1. Partnership outside data centersThe companies will jointly explore solutions to:- Minimize the load on power transmission and distribution networks and achieve future zero-emission data centers.- Secure the supply of critical and long-lead-time equipment for data centers.- Standardize prefabricated and modular data center designs to shorten construction timelines.2. Partnership within data centersHitachi and OpenAI will explore collaboration on the design and supply of essential equipment-such as cooling systems and storage-that supports the fast and reliable deployment of AI data centers.3. Further utilization of OpenAI technologiesHitachi will explore deeper integration of OpenAI's large language models (LLMs) into its Lumada solutions, including HMAX, to enhance the value and capabilities of its digital offerings.BackgroundHitachi Group, with its global leadership in power grids, clean energy, cooling technologies, data management, and operational services, is well-positioned to support the expansion of AI infrastructure. In the U.S., Hitachi Group has announced investments exceeding USD 1 billion to meet surging demand for transformers and high-voltage equipment driven by AI data center growth. Additionally, Hitachi is accelerating the global rollout of its HMAX solutions, which combine AI and deep domain expertise across its extensive installed base of products and systems to help solve customer and societal challenges.Executive commentsToshiaki Tokunaga, President and CEO, Hitachi, Ltd."Through our Social Innovation Business, Hitachi has long contributed to creating a more sustainable society. While AI is driving rapid innovation, it also brings challenges such as power shortages. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to deliver the full capabilities of One Hitachi to support OpenAI's groundbreaking technologies, working together toward the realization of a harmonized society."Tadao Nagasaki, President, OpenAI Japan, Ltd."OpenAI's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Our strategic partnership with Hitachi is an important step toward that vision. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we will co-create innovative solutions that address global challenges."About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems and Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries -and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.