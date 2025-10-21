On October 19, the Fifth "2025 North Bund Forum", co-hosted by the Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and jointly organized by China Eastern Airlines (CEA) and Shanghai Airport Authority (AVINEX), opened at the Grand Halls in Shanghai. With the theme "Innovation Intelligence: Shaping Aviation's Next Era", the forum brought together nearly 300 government and industry representatives, as well as experts and scholars worldwide, to discuss new trends in aviation industry development. During the forum, CEA released Global Passenger Cargo Network Development Achievements

CEA continues to expand its "Aviation+" practice scenarios. In cooperation with the China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion and the Shanghai Jiushi Group, it launched the China Pass Card for inbound travelers worldwide. The card offers flight discount, in-flight Wi-Fi access, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport (SHA)-Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) transfer service, etc. Its coverage will extend various venues nationwide, aiming to build a friendly environment for inbound consumption.

The influence of the forum extended to the skies. CEA introduced forum-themed flights on nearly 400 arrivals into Shanghai, and on the October 17 Milan-Shanghai flight, it created an immersive cabin experience, conveying Shanghai's vitality and warmth.

Recently, CEA has continued to strengthen Shanghai's role as an international aviation hub. Since 2024, it has opened 23 new medium-haul and long-haul international routes, reaching 21 Belt and Road Initiative partner countries and 36 destinations. By the end of 2025, with the launch of the Shanghai-New Zealand-Argentina route, CEA will become the first airline in China to serve six continents and the carrier with the largest number of international destinations. CEA has also established the Air-Rail Transit Desk and off-site city terminals, building an integrated air-ground travel network across the Yangtze River Delta. In 2024, CEA handled 8.358 million international transfer passengers at PVG 80.9% of the airport's total. In the first half of 2025, the number rose 26.8% year-on-year to 4.8 million, reinforcing the airline's role as a major driver of Pudong's growth as an international aviation hub.

