Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Oct 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation has entered a partnership with ARAV Corporation (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Reyes Tatsuru Shiroku), a company with advanced technology in the field of remote control for construction machinery, to develop remote control solutions leveraging satellite communication.Satellite communication enables high-quality communication even in areas where cellular networks are difficult to establish, making it an increasingly valuable tool in locations such as offshore or mountainous regions. Many construction sites lack adequate communication infrastructure, often requiring time-consuming development of networks, leading to a growing recognition of the utility of satellite communication.Leveraging the design and communication technologies nurtured through smartphone development, Sharp is advancing the development of satellite communication user terminals (*1) that can establish high-quality, high-speed, and large-capacity networks. These lightweight and compact terminals can also be mounted on various mobility platforms, including ships and vehicles. ARAV boasts extensive experience in remote control and autonomous driving technologies for construction machinery and possesses a wealth of core technologies. By combining both companies' strengths, a solution integrating Sharp's lightweight satellite communication user terminals with ARAV's remote control technology is aimed for early development. This collaboration aims to facilitate the implementation of digital transformation and remote control in construction sites lacking existing network environments, thereby ensuring worker safety and addressing labor shortages in the construction industry.Furthermore, both companies will collaborate on a demonstration experiment scheduled for spring 2026. Construction machinery positioned in test fields in Japan will be remotely controlled from Taiwan via satellite communication, and autonomous operation will also be trialed. This will help verify the operability of construction machinery and the stability of communication, assessing the effectiveness of satellite communication and its challenges.This collaborative initiative will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025's ARAV booth (Exhibition Location: East Hall 7 E7204). The Japan Mobility Show 2025 will be held from October 30 (Thursday) to November 9 (Sunday) at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo).(*1) This development has been funded by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) (JPJ012368G50501).Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.