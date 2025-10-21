Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first car prototype with a silicon-free, 20%-efficient nanoparticle solar coating that powers the vehicle even when off and uses modules thinner than a human hair.German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Vision Iconic prototype, the first car featuring its "solar paint" photovoltaic solution, at Shanghai Fashion Week in China. The company said the coating comprises innovative modules just 5 micrometers thick that can be applied to the car body "like a wafer-thin paste" or other substrates. The protective layer is described as a new nanoparticle-based paint that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...