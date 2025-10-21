Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Search Xcelerator Announces New OIR Colter Hanson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that Colter Hanson has joined as the Company's newest Operator-in-Residence within the Kingsway Search Xcelerator Segment ("KSX").

"I am pleased to welcome Colter Hanson as the newest member of our KSX platform," said J.T. Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "Colter has proven himself in high-performance environments and embodies the character, drive, and discipline we look for in our KSX operators. The Kingsway team is thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to Kingsway, Mr. Hanson served as an Engagement Manager for McKinsey & Company where he focused on operational excellence and value creation for clients in the manufacturing and power generation verticals. He will conduct his search out of Minneapolis, MN, and intends to seek an acquisition related to Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) with a target geography of the Midwest.

Mr. Hanson is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Hanson subsequently served in the United States Navy as a nuclear submarine officer. He spent the final two years of his military service at the Pentagon, supporting the United States Navy's Director of Operations and Plans. In 2020, Mr. Hanson transitioned from the military to earn his MBA at Harvard Business School.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

