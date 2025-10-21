Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Kultura Brands Inc.

The new name, Kultura Brands, embodies the Company's strategic evolution from a labor-services association to a dynamic branding enterprise focused on culture, community, and brand-led growth. "Kultura" underscores our belief that building great brands begins with building shared culture and values.

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announces that the State of Wyoming has approved the Company's name change to Kultura Brands Inc.. Following shareholder feedback, the Company is moving forward with filings and intends to submit the ticker change with FINRA, thereby aligning our corporate identity, branding strategy, and investor communications under a unified platform.

A Name That Reflects Our Future

The new name, Kultura Brands, embodies the Company's strategic evolution from a labor-services association to a dynamic branding enterprise focused on culture, community, and brand-led growth. "Kultura" underscores our belief that building great brands begins with building shared culture and values.

Statement from the Leadership

"This name change marks a foundational shift for the Company," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board. "By transitioning to Kultura Brands, we make clear to shareholders, partners, and the marketplace that we are serious about building brands that resonate, scale, and endure. I believe this is an exciting move for our company, our people, and our investors."

"Our team has worked hard behind the scenes, guided by what we heard from our shareholders," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "Turning our name into Kultura Brands is not just a cosmetic change - it's a statement of intent. We're committed to execution, integrity, and delivering growth, and this is a strong step in the right direction."

What This Means for Shareholders

The legal entity remains unchanged - only the name is changing, so your ownership remains the same.

We will continue to keep shareholders updated on the effective date of the ticker change once FINRA has confirmed our filing.

The Company intends to reflect the new branding across our website, investor-relations materials, email communications, and social-media handles in the coming weeks.

Next Steps

With shareholder feedback in mind, the Company has now completed the state-level name change to Kultura Brands Inc. The next step is submitting our name and symbol-change request to FINRA for a new ticker at the earliest filing opportunity. Following FINRA approval, we will work with the OTC Markets Group and market-data vendors to ensure the new name and ticker are updated, and we will announce the effective date publicly. Internally and externally, the Company will roll out the new branding: website update, new corporate email domains, refreshed investor-relations deck/messaging, updated social-media profiles, and other stakeholder communications.

About Kultura Brands Inc.

Kultura Brands Inc. (formerly Labor Smart, Inc.) is a Wyoming-based public company (OTCID:LTNC) focused on identifying, building, and scaling culture-driven brands. With a foundation rooted in operational discipline and services, our refreshed strategy moves us into brand acquisition, development, and community-led growth, aimed at creating long-term value for consumers and shareholders alike.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements regarding the Company's intentions and strategic direction. Although the Company has taken steps as described, many of the matters referenced (including the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals and listing/ticker changes) are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that requests will be approved in the timeline or manner described. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any statements in this release, except as required by law. This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact: Investor Relations - ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands Inc., formerly Labor Smart, Inc.

