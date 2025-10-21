NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: NDT Pharmaceuticals Showcases Strategic Value of Good Salt Life Acquisition with Expanded Relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP), a company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions, today announced a major post-acquisition milestone with the expanded relationship between its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Following NDT Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of Good Salt Life on September 5, 2025, the subsidiary has deepened its long-standing relationship with NCL, which has placed an order for 20 new induction-charged disinfectant sprayers from the Good Salt Life biosafety ecosystem. The advanced, portable units will deploy Good Salt Life's EPA-approved, eco-friendly hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solutions throughout communal areas and staterooms fleetwide, reinforcing NCL's leadership in passenger health and safety as the cruise industry enters peak cold and flu season.

"The decision by Norwegian Cruise Line to immediately expand its investment in Good Salt Life's technology is a powerful validation of the value proposition we saw in the acquisition," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "This transaction was not just about adding a new product line; it was about acquiring a proven ecosystem that delivers superior, sustainable solutions to major clients in high-value sectors like the cruise industry. Our commitment, and NCL's expanded order, directly addresses the growing demand for advanced, non-toxic infection control solutions."

Good Salt Life: Sustainable Technology for High-Value Markets

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Good Salt Life is a vertically integrated biosafety innovator combining proprietary hardware, EPA-approved chemistries, and data-driven infection-control protocols. Its newest induction-charged sprayers are engineered for maximum performance and portability, enabling NCL's sanitation teams to quickly disinfect large spaces using the company's signature non-toxic antimicrobial solution.

The sprayers utilize a proprietary electrolysis process that converts simple salt and water into hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a powerful, naturally occurring substance produced by the human body to combat infection. The result is hospital-grade disinfection without toxic chemicals, supporting continuous safety operations in high-density public environments.

"We are proud to see our technology and solutions continuing to set the benchmark for passenger health and safety at sea with a respected leader like Norwegian Cruise Line," added O'Shea. "The integration with NDT Pharmaceuticals provides the resources to accelerate innovation and expand the deployment of Good Salt Life's holistic safety solutions, including advanced sprayers and next-generation technologies like robotics and AI-driven automation."

Driving Immediate Value Post-Acquisition

The expanded NCL relationship underscores the synergy and commercial momentum already realized from the Good Salt Life acquisition. This integration has strengthened NDT Pharmaceuticals' position in the $148 billion global biosafety market, enabling the company to target additional high-value sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation where hygiene and consumer trust directly impact revenue.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

