Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBL8 | ISIN: BMG667211046 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NC
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 14:49
20,150 Euro
+0,86 % +0,172
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,98620,17515:02
19,94420,14014:56
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: NDT Pharmaceuticals Showcases Strategic Value of Good Salt Life Acquisition with Expanded Relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP), a company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions, today announced a major post-acquisition milestone with the expanded relationship between its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Following NDT Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of Good Salt Life on September 5, 2025, the subsidiary has deepened its long-standing relationship with NCL, which has placed an order for 20 new induction-charged disinfectant sprayers from the Good Salt Life biosafety ecosystem. The advanced, portable units will deploy Good Salt Life's EPA-approved, eco-friendly hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solutions throughout communal areas and staterooms fleetwide, reinforcing NCL's leadership in passenger health and safety as the cruise industry enters peak cold and flu season.

"The decision by Norwegian Cruise Line to immediately expand its investment in Good Salt Life's technology is a powerful validation of the value proposition we saw in the acquisition," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "This transaction was not just about adding a new product line; it was about acquiring a proven ecosystem that delivers superior, sustainable solutions to major clients in high-value sectors like the cruise industry. Our commitment, and NCL's expanded order, directly addresses the growing demand for advanced, non-toxic infection control solutions."

Good Salt Life: Sustainable Technology for High-Value Markets

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Good Salt Life is a vertically integrated biosafety innovator combining proprietary hardware, EPA-approved chemistries, and data-driven infection-control protocols. Its newest induction-charged sprayers are engineered for maximum performance and portability, enabling NCL's sanitation teams to quickly disinfect large spaces using the company's signature non-toxic antimicrobial solution.

The sprayers utilize a proprietary electrolysis process that converts simple salt and water into hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a powerful, naturally occurring substance produced by the human body to combat infection. The result is hospital-grade disinfection without toxic chemicals, supporting continuous safety operations in high-density public environments.

"We are proud to see our technology and solutions continuing to set the benchmark for passenger health and safety at sea with a respected leader like Norwegian Cruise Line," added O'Shea. "The integration with NDT Pharmaceuticals provides the resources to accelerate innovation and expand the deployment of Good Salt Life's holistic safety solutions, including advanced sprayers and next-generation technologies like robotics and AI-driven automation."

Driving Immediate Value Post-Acquisition

The expanded NCL relationship underscores the synergy and commercial momentum already realized from the Good Salt Life acquisition. This integration has strengthened NDT Pharmaceuticals' position in the $148 billion global biosafety market, enabling the company to target additional high-value sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation where hygiene and consumer trust directly impact revenue.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

SOURCE: NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ndt-pharmaceuticals-showcases-strategic-value-of-good-salttm-life-acquisition-with-ex-1089983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.