Bloomberg New Economy and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, today announced the 2025 Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts a global community of entrepreneurs, scientists, policymakers, and visionaries driving transformative solutions to humanity's greatest challenges.

Now in its fifth year, the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst program honors emerging leaders whose groundbreaking work is redefining industries and improving lives from healthcare and clean energy to financial innovation, technology, and food security. The 2025 Catalysts will convene at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 19-21, joining a distinguished network of decision-makers who are reimagining the future of the global economy.

"The Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts embody the ingenuity and determination needed to tackle today's toughest global challenges," said Erik Schatzker, Editorial Director of Bloomberg New Economy. "Their ideas and impact from new ways to deliver healthcare and clean energy to advancing equitable finance and climate resilience are exactly what the world needs as we build a more sustainable future."

"Being recognized as a Catalyst gives weight to our mission of harnessing AI to reimagine how and when care is delivered," said Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and CEO of Qure.ai. "Healthcare is undergoing a profound transformation from treating disease after it occurs to predicting, detecting, and preventing it before it becomes critical. At Qure.ai, we are proud to lead this shift by developing AI-driven diagnostic solutions that enable earlier interventions and more equitable access to care.

Becoming part of the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst community will further accelerate our innovation by connecting us with a global network of entrepreneurs and innovators who share our vision. Together, we can push the boundaries of what's possible with AI in healthcare."

The 2025 Catalysts:

Yaw Bediako, Co-Founder CEO, Yemaachi Biotech (Ghana) Harnessing Africa's genetic diversity and artificial intelligence to develop equitable cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

Yateendra Deshpande, Co-Founder, Conifer (United States) Developing next-generation electric motors that eliminate reliance on rare-earth metals, advancing sustainable mobility and manufacturing.

Maria Mateo Iborra, Co-Founder CEO, IBISA (Luxembourg) Delivering scalable, satellite-driven insurance for climate-affected communities, already providing protection to over 600,000 individuals.

Samir Ibrahim, Co-Founder CEO, SunCulture (Kenya) Pioneering solar irrigation and rural climate tech that helps smallholder farmers increase productivity and resilience while cutting carbon emissions.

Ben Maruthappu, Founder CEO, Cera (United Kingdom) Using technology and AI to shift healthcare from hospitals to homes, Cera delivers over 2.5 million home visits per month and has reduced patient hospitalizations by up to 70%.

Emily McAteer, Co-Founder CEO, Odyssey Energy Solutions (United States) Accelerating distributed renewable energy deployment across emerging markets, with over $3B facilitated to date.

Mira Mehta, Co-Founder CEO, Tomato Jos (Nigeria) Transforming West Africa's tomato supply chain through sustainable agribusiness and empowering smallholder farmers.

Durreen Shahnaz, Founder CEO, Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) (Singapore) A trailblazer in sustainable finance, Shahnaz created the world's first social stock exchange. To date, IIX has mobilized over $1.4 billion in Orange Bonds worldwide, positively impacting the lives of over 200 million people.

Prashant Warier, Co-Founder CEO, Qure.ai Technologies (India) Leveraging deep learning to interpret medical imaging and make faster, more accurate diagnoses, improving access to healthcare in underserved regions.

The associated Bloomberg Businessweek article can be found here.

By spotlighting innovators from across continents and disciplines, Bloomberg New Economy continues to amplify ideas that drive progress and prosperity. These Catalysts will contribute their expertise to discussions taking place at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2025, which returns to Singapore this November, convening heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and scholars to chart a path toward a more resilient global economy.

Since its founding, the Bloomberg New Economy community has served as a bridge between the public and private sectors, fostering collaboration across emerging and developed markets. The Forum's mission to unlock new ideas, partnerships, and investment opportunities remains as critical today as ever, as the world navigates climate risks, demographic shifts, and digital transformation.

