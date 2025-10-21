Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025

As at 30 September 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 9.7 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 6.9 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 4 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.9 5 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.8 6 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 7 RTX Industrials United States 2.4 8 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.2 9 Danieli Industrials Italy 2.1 10 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.0 11 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 1.9 12 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.9 13 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.8 14 Intel Information Technology United States 1.7 15 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.6 16 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.6 17 ENI Energy Italy 1.4 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.4 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 20 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.2 21 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.2 22 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.1 23 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.8 Total equity investments 55.6 Cash and other net assets 44.4 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 18.7 Americas: Direct Equities 9.2 Americas: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Japan 9.7 United Kingdom 8.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 44.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 9.7 Financials: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Financials: Direct Equities 1.9 Total Financials 18.5 Industrials 14.1 Consumer Staples 5.6 Communication Services 4.1 Health Care 3.8 Energy 3.2 Materials 2.4 Consumer Discretionary 2.2 Information Technology 1.7 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 44.4 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

