PR Newswire
21.10.2025 14:54 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

9.7

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

6.9

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.9

4

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.9

5

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.8

6

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.8

7

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.4

8

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.2

9

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

2.1

10

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.0

11

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

1.9

12

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.9

13

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.8

14

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.7

15

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.6

16

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.6

17

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.4

18

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.4

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

20

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

1.2

21

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.2

22

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.1

23

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.8

Total equity investments

55.6

Cash and other net assets

44.4

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2025

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

18.7

Americas: Direct Equities

9.2

Americas: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Japan

9.7

United Kingdom

8.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

2.2

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

44.4

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

9.7

Financials: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Financials: Direct Equities

1.9

Total Financials

18.5

Industrials

14.1

Consumer Staples

5.6

Communication Services

4.1

Health Care

3.8

Energy

3.2

Materials

2.4

Consumer Discretionary

2.2

Information Technology

1.7

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

44.4

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

21 October 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
