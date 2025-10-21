Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 September 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.7m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
9.7
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.9
4
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.9
5
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.8
6
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.8
7
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.4
8
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
2.2
9
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
2.1
10
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.0
11
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
1.9
12
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.9
13
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.8
14
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.7
15
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.6
16
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.6
17
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.4
18
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.4
19
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.3
20
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.2
21
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.2
22
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.1
23
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
Total equity investments
55.6
Cash and other net assets
44.4
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
18.7
Americas: Direct Equities
9.2
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Japan
9.7
United Kingdom
8.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan
2.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
44.4
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
9.7
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
1.9
Total Financials
18.5
Industrials
14.1
Consumer Staples
5.6
Communication Services
4.1
Health Care
3.8
Energy
3.2
Materials
2.4
Consumer Discretionary
2.2
Information Technology
1.7
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
44.4
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
21 October 2025