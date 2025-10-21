Token Communities Ltd.: The APOZ Team is Attending the Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo

The 10th Annual FITCE will be held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County Convention Center on Oct. 22-23

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) will be attending the 10th Annual Florida International Trade & Cultural Expo ( FITCE ) on Oct. 22-23 at the Ft. Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center to promote the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project.

According to Mr. David Champ, the president & CEO of the company, FITCE is a vibrant event that showcases the benefits and opportunities for international trade while highlighting diverse businesses and products from around the world. It is an excellent networking platform, and offers great opportunities to meet with some of the merchants and manufacturers from many different varieties and industries. As Southern Florida area is the economic and commercial capital of the entire Latin America, therefore it will be an excellent opportunity to meet and network with those companies there who can use the benefits of APOZ.

As the tariff war affects many Latin American countries as well, and APOZ is currently the only FTZ ( Foreign Trade Zone ) and QROZ ( Qualified Rural Opportunity Zone ) dual-status business park in the U.S., therefore APOZ can be extremely beneficial to those companies and businesses from the Latin America area to set up their U.S. logistic, warehousing and manufacturing operations to reduce their heavy tariff burden. APOZ is the ideal win-win solution to the tariff war as it can bring job opportunities, prosperity and manufacturing back to the U.S., while helping the onboarded companies to save money on the tariff and capital gain tax, creating a mutually-benefited strategic alliance relationship as the final result.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

