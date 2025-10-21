Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!


ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Blair & Ramirez LLP: Oscar Ramirez Nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025

Oscar Ramirez Represents Clients in Personal Injury and Employment Law and Has Obtained Multiple Seven- and Six-Figure Verdicts and Settlements Throughout California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Oscar Ramirez, co-founder of Blair & Ramirez LLP, has been nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The SMDP "Best Of" series is built on community input and local voting, recognizing attorneys who have earned broad trust through real results. Mr. Ramirez's nomination highlights his work on high-value employment and personal injury cases across California and his reputation as a skilled trial lawyer and advocate for underserved clients.

Oscar Ramirez

Oscar Ramirez
https://www.blairramirezlaw.com/oscar-ramirez

Mr. Ramirez represents clients in personal injury and employment law and has obtained multiple seven- and six-figure verdicts and settlements throughout California.

His education includes a J.D. from Loyola Law School and a B.A. from UC Berkeley. He is a certified mediator through Pepperdine University's Straus Institute and has served as a volunteer mediator with the Los Angeles Superior Court ADR program. He previously served as managing partner at an employment law firm.

Ramirez's results include:

  • $7.6 million verdict in a personal injury matter

  • $6.25 million class action settlement

  • $2.5 million personal injury verdict (spinal injuries, PTSD)

  • $1 million wage and hour class action

  • $840,000 sexual harassment case

  • $700,000 fraud verdict

  • Countless employment law settlements over $1 million

He has experience in federal and state courts, arbitrations, and mediations. Mr. Ramirez is Lead Counsel Rated, AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, and holds a perfect 10/10 rating on Avvo. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for seven consecutive years and named to Top 40 Under 40 and Top 100 Settlements for personal injury.

Mr. Ramirez is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an invitation-only organization comprising of the most distinguished trial lawyers in America. He is also a part of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, and the State Bar's Labor & Employment Law Section. He serves on the Board of Directors at East LA Classic Theatre and remains active in the Mexican American Bar Association.

His practice areas include:

  • Employment law: wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation, wage theft, class actions

  • Personal injury: motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death

"I became a lawyer to give people a fair shot, especially those who don't think they have one," said Oscar Ramirez. "This nomination reflects the work we do every day for our clients. We take it seriously, and we don't stop until we've won."

Mr. Ramirez represents clients throughout California and works on a contingency basis.

More information: https://www.blairramirezlaw.com

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
PR Director
info@tower25.com

.

SOURCE: Blair & Ramirez LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oscar-ramirez-nominated-for-best-lawyer-of-2025-1086583

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
