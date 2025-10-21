Foundry Welcomes Gregory Anderson as Global Chief Revenue Officer

Global Sales Leader to Drive Unified Strategy and Accelerate Customer-Centric Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Foundry , the leading global tech media, data, and marketing services company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gregory Anderson as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With two decades of proven success driving sales performance across technology and media sectors, Anderson joins Foundry with a clear focus on enhancing the buyer journey and accelerating strategic growth globally.

Anderson joins Foundry from Informa TechTarget, where he most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at Omdia. During his tenure, he held several other key leadership roles, including positions leading sales and the integration of major acquisitions such as BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). He also spent eight years as VP of Sales for APAC at Informa TechTarget, where he helped expand regional operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Foundry team as our new CRO," said Mike Finnerty, CEO of Foundry. "Greg brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in our industry, making him uniquely positioned to build on the momentum we've created. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our connection with the world's most influential IT leaders and helping them make informed purchasing decisions."

As B2B marketing evolves toward more human and personalized data-driven engagement, Foundry remains committed to helping technology companies connect with buyers in meaningful ways. By combining intent data with powerful storytelling, Foundry delivers experiences that resonate with buyers' unique needs, foster trust, and build valuable relationships.

"I'm inspired by the opportunity to help shape Foundry's next chapter alongside Mike and with the support of Regent, which truly understands the value of trusted editorial brands," said Greg Anderson, Global Chief Revenue Officer of Foundry. "This role brings me back to what I love - partnering with technology marketers to connect their brands with buyers through trusted editorial channels. With Foundry's respected voices and unique blend of digital and in-person communities, we're positioned to be a reliable resource in a time of growing AI-driven misinformation. I'm excited to work with the team to uncover new growth opportunities and deliver solutions that help vendors reach, inform, and build trust with decision-makers."

To learn more about Foundry's technology marketing and buyer engagement solutions, please visit: foundryco.com .

About Foundry

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.

Foundry is one of the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sector's most revered media brands - CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, Macworld, Network World, PCWorld, Tech Advisor and TechHive. To learn more, visit ? foundryco.com .

