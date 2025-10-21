Sydecar Continues Momentum Through 2025 with 107 Percent Revenue Growth Year-over-Year

SPV and Fund Administration Platform Surpasses $3B Assets Under Administration, Opens New Office, Expands Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sydecar , an SPV and fund automation platform for venture, today announced a series of notable growth milestones. Despite ongoing volatility in the venture market since its inception in 2021, Sydecar has seen rapid growth, with 2025 revenue more than doubling compared to the same period in 2024.

Since 2022, Sydecar's first full fiscal year, revenue increased 1,370 percent. In September 2025, the company also surpassed $3 billion in Assets Under Administration (AUA), a 581 percent increase over the past three years, highlighting its momentum and progress. This impressive revenue growth earned Sydecar a place on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies , where it ranked in the top 10 percent of companies nationally and 9th for Houston-headquartered businesses.

"Venture investments continue to play a pivotal role in private market growth," said Nik Talreja, CEO of Sydecar. "We're seeing increased demand from a broader demographic of investors for this asset class and I'm proud that we've continuously scaled to meet the demand."

Furthering its commitment to innovation, Sydecar has also expanded the types of venture investments supported on the platform, made possible by a new partnership with its second banking partner, Academy Bank . This collaboration enables Sydecar to meet the evolving needs of venture fund and syndicate managers, allowing them to execute on a wider set of deals.

To support its growth and deepen connections, Sydecar opened a new office in New York City in July 2025. This new office location strengthens its presence in the private markets ecosystem, as the company has achieved close to 30 percent headcount growth and is continuing hiring efforts across teams. In September, Sydecar also unveiled a brand refresh that reflects the company's evolution from an early-stage startup to a trusted platform serving thousands of customers.

Additionally, Sydecar recently achieved SOC II compliance, demonstrating its commitment to data security, privacy and operational integrity. The certification further validates the company's scalability as it expands its customer base and reaches new sectors of private market investors.

