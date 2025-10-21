DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Achieves Premier Tier Services Partner Status Within the AWS Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / DuploCloud, the leading AI-powered DevOps automation platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status distinguishes DuploCloud as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise and proven success helping customers design, architect, build, and manage secure, compliant, and scalable cloud workloads on AWS.

"We're proud to join the ranks of AWS Premier Tier Services Partners," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "This milestone reflects our long-standing commitment to helping teams accelerate innovation by combining the reliability and scale of AWS with the power of our AI DevOps Engineers. We're redefining how cloud operations are built, secured, and managed."

To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, companies must complete a rigorous approval process, which includes achieving advanced AWS accreditations and certifications, demonstrating long-term investment in collaborating with AWS, and showcasing consistent customer success. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are recognized for their deep technical expertise, strong certified consulting teams, and excellence in project delivery and professional services.

DuploCloud's AI-powered DevOps platform automates infrastructure management, security, and compliance through agentic AI workflows that execute real operational tasks, not just provide recommendations. DuploCloud works directly within AWS environments, enabling engineering teams to deploy secure, compliant infrastructure in minutes instead of months while maintaining adherence to frameworks such as SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, FedRAMP, NIST, and ISO.

This achievement reinforces DuploCloud's role as a trusted partner for startups, SaaS providers, and enterprises in regulated industries seeking to accelerate time-to-market and scale DevOps with built-in AI automation on AWS.

Learn more at www.duplocloud.com .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the leader in AI-powered DevOps, enabling teams to build, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure through intelligent automation and agentic AI. DuploCloud's unified platform replaces fragmented tools and manual scripts by automating provisioning, compliance, security, and operations-end to end. With real-time AI agents, teams can troubleshoot and manage infrastructure using natural language.

Founded by the original engineers behind AWS and Azure, DuploCloud empowers developer self-service, and startups and enterprises to focus on building with fewer DevOps resources and drive more revenue.

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

