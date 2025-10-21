Pebble Beach Company: Pebble Beach Resorts Reopens Iconic Gathering Place, The Tap Room

The refreshed steakhouse pays tribute to Pebble Beach's rich history while introducing new spaces, memorabilia and flavors

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The Tap Room at Pebble Beach has reopened following a thoughtful renovation by Pebble Beach Resorts, restoring its place as one of the resort's most storied gathering spots. Since 1949, the award-winning steakhouse has welcomed golfers, celebrities, guests and neighbors. The refreshed space features polished yet relaxed interiors and an expanded showcase of historical golf memorabilia.

The Tap Room's collection now includes the wedge Tom Watson famously used to chip in on the par-3 17th hole en route to his victory at the 1982 U.S. Open. Rare photos, scorecards and personal items from golf legends line the walls, making the restaurant as much a museum of the game as a dining destination.

Deep green walls and tailored leather booths give a nod to the resort's heritage, while rich wood accents and layered lighting give the space a contemporary vibrancy. The newly added Champions Room provides a private dining space for larger groups and an energetic bar scene gives the space a modern pulse.

"The Tap Room has always been more than a restaurant-it's where Pebble Beach history comes to life," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "With a refreshed design and menu, it builds on its legacy as the gathering place where the game's past and present meet."

The menu remains anchored by Chop House-style cuts, including Japanese and American Kobe-grade selections and USDA Prime steaks. Highlights include the signature 22-ounce Prime Delmonico, Prime Rib Chili, 10-hour Smoked Snake River Farms American Wagyu Brisket and the Kobe Brie Burger. A curated collection of rare and vintage bourbons, scotches and whiskeys headline the bar, complemented by classic and creative cocktails, wine flights and rotating craft beers from local breweries.

The Tap Room is open daily for lunch (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), dinner (5-10 p.m.) and late-night bites (10-11:30 p.m.). Its reopening is part of a broader refresh of The Lodge at Pebble Beach, which will fully debut in the coming weeks.

Dining reservations can be made by visiting pebblebeach.com or calling 800-654-9300.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, California, owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

