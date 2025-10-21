CLn Skin Care: Study Shows CLn BodyWash Helps People With Hidradenitis Suppurativa Improve Comfort and Confidence

Clinical Study Led by HS Connect Demonstrates Significant Reduction in HS Symptoms and Improved Quality of Life With Daily Use of CLn BodyWash
DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / CLn Skin Care, a dermatologist-recommended therapeutic skincare leader, announced results from a recent study evaluating the use of CLn BodyWash in people living with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). This chronic inflammatory skin condition impacts daily comfort, confidence, and quality of life. The study was organized and conducted by HS Connect, an HS patient advocacy group.
The study followed 145 participants with HS who used CLn BodyWash daily for four weeks and completed surveys tracking symptoms, flare frequency, and real-world application methods. Results showed significant improvements across six key HS symptoms measured on a scale of 0 to 5:
Pain: reduced by 1.91 points
Swelling: reduced by 1.66 points
Redness: reduced by 1.51 points
Drainage: reduced by 1.39 points
Itching: reduced by 1.33 points
Odor: reduced by 1.28 points
"The management of HS is difficult and complex. As a dermatologist and expert in the care of patients with HS, I am delighted to recommend CLn BodyWash to my HS patients, knowing that it is helpful and supported with real-world patient outcomes," Dr. Steven Daveluy, Professor of Dermatology, Wayne State University, said.
Key Findings From the Study
Flare Management: By Week 4, 63% of participants reported fewer flares, while 62% experienced shorter flare durations.
The "Dab Method": In addition to traditional shower use, participants applied CLn BodyWash directly to problem areas for extended contact. At two weeks, 75% had tried this method; at four weeks, 67% still found it helpful.
Positive Feedback: Nearly 89% of participants said they would recommend CLn BodyWash to others living with HS.
Why CLn BodyWash Stands Out
CLn BodyWash is formulated with sodium hypochlorite, a well-studied cleansing ingredient that supports compromised skin without fragrance, steroids or harsh irritants. It is safe for sensitive skin and gentle enough for daily use, making it a practical and accessible option for those with HS or similar chronic skin concerns.
Availability
CLn BodyWash is available now at www.clnwash.com/products/bodywash, as well as through dermatology practices and select online retailers.
About CLn Skin Care
CLn Skin Care provides dermatologist-recommended, clinically tested products for sensitive, compromised, and acne-prone skin. Trusted by physicians and recommended by dermatologists, CLn products are designed to cleanse, protect, and restore skin health without harsh chemicals. For more information, visit www.clnwash.com.
