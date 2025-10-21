Galan Lithium Limited: Galan Lithium - Strategic Expansion of Greenbushes South Tenure

Highlights:

Grant of E70/4889 secures tenure directly over the mineralising fault zone controlling the world-class lithium deposit at Greenbushes.

High-impact program planned to test structural targets and assess mineralisation continuity into Galan's Greenbushes South holdings (E70/4790).

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been granted exploration licence E70/4889, together with prospecting licences P70/1702, P70/1703 and P70/1704. The licences are located approximately 2 km along strike and are closest to the Tier 1 Greenbushes lithium mine and immediately adjacent to Galan's existing Greenbushes South tenure.

Figure 1. Drone photo showing new tenements relative to the Greenbushes Mine.

Galan considers E70/4889 a highly strategic addition as it:

Lies on the interpreted strike of the main mineralising structure that controls the Greenbushes deposit;

Contains mapped structural splays and magnetic anomalies, providing compelling drill targets; and

Offers an immediate opportunity to test geological continuity between Galan's Greenbushes South tenure and the world-class Greenbushes system.

While Galan's principal focus remains on progressing Phase 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, the securing of E70/4889 creates a compelling opportunity to advance a targeted Australian exploration program in parallel.

Figure 2. Map of newly granted tenure as part of the Greenbushes South Project.

This licence significantly increases Galan's access to the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone, interpreted to control Greenbushes pegmatite emplacement. Exploration will build on airborne geophysical surveys completed in March 2022, which identified structural trends and magnetic anomalies consistent with known mineralising systems.

Figure 3. Map showing potential drill targets identified by high-resolution magnetic survey (RTP 1VD) in newly granted tenements.

Importantly, geophysical interpretation at Galan's nearby E70/4790 tenure confirmed the presence of the same host lithologies as at the Greenbushes mine.

Galan will prioritise proactive stakeholder engagement to ensure exploration activities are conducted transparently and with respect for the region's values. This includes:

Early engagement with traditional owners;

Negotiating appropriate land access agreements with landholders;

Consultation with local government and community representatives to keep stakeholders informed; and

Embedding environmental management considerations into all exploration planning.

Through this approach, Galan aims to foster strong community relationships that support responsible exploration.

Planned Activities

Planned activities at E70/4889 and Greenbushes South include:

Community, environmental and stakeholder engagement;

Detailed review and reinterpretation of airborne geophysics, integrated with regional datasets;

Ground-based geophysical surveys targeting magnetic and structural corridors;

Soil and rock-chip sampling across priority targets; and

Follow-up air-core or RC drilling where geophysical and geochemical results are favourable.

Program timing and budgets are being finalised, with further details to be announced once confirmed. For further Greenbushes South technical information please refer to GLN ASX announcements dated 24 March 2022, 15 June 2022, 1 August 2022 and 21 September 2023.

Exploration Portfolio Strategy

Galan is actively exploring strategic pathways to accelerate value creation from its exploration portfolio-specifically Greenbushes South and its James Bay interests -including the potential for industry joint ventures to fund work programs, partial or full divestments where third-party valuations can crystallise value, or a separation of these assets via a spin-off into a dedicated vehicle. Any option would be advanced only where it enhances risk-adjusted returns for shareholders, aligns with Galan's focus on disciplined capital allocation (including prioritising HMW Phase 1), and remains consistent with the Company's stakeholder and environmental commitments at Greenbushes South. These assessments are ongoing and there is no certainty that any transaction will proceed.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

COMPANY MEDIA Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega Matt Worner Managing Director Vector Advisors jp@galanlithium.com.au mworner@vectoradvisors.au + 61 8 9214 2150 +61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's 'lithium triangle'. Hombre Muerto is proven to host lithium brine deposition of the highest grade and lowest impurity levels within Argentina. It is home to the established El Fenix lithium operation, Sal de Vida (both projects are operated by Rio Tinto) and Sal de Oro (POSCO) lithium projects. Galan also has exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galan-lithium-strategic-expansion-of-greenbushes-south-tenure-1089916