Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTC: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") provides the following update on its Brett epithermal gold property, near Vernon in south-central B.C.

The Company is pleased to report assay results received from hole B24-07, which intersected visible gold in the West Zone. The gold-bearing intercept assayed 79.20 grams gold per tonne over 0.55 meters core length. This intercept is one of three zones with significant assays as summarized in the table below.

Table showing significant results (greater than 1.0 grams gold per tonne) for B24-07.

Visible gold was observed in the interval 97.00-87.55 meters. Lengths are core lengths.

The geometry of the zone has not been determined and so true widths are unknown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/271222_2cc9409364306b50_001full.jpg

"Hole B24-07 confirms what our team has long suspected - that the West Zone hosts a robust and consistent gold system that's been largely underexplored. The grades we're seeing, including visible gold in multiple intercepts, validate the structural model we've been refining for years. This is the kind of hard geological evidence that gives a project real legs, not just headlines. The data speaks for itself - Brett continues to deliver," states Anderson CEO.

Previously released assays greater than 1.0 g/t Au are shown in the table below.

Significant intercepts with assays greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Lengths are core lengths and not true widths

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/271222_2cc9409364306b50_002full.jpg

Composite intercepts calculated using a 0.1 gram gold per tonne cut-off are shown in the table below. Hole B24-07 is the most significant in terms of gold grade. Holes B24-01, 02, 03 and 05 were the most significant in terms of length. The results for individual holes are described below.

Composite intercepts calculated using 0.1 g/t Au cutoff

(* = previously released)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/271222_2cc9409364306b50_003full.jpg

Hole B24-07 was drilled from the same collar location as the preceding holes 5 and 6 but was drilled to the southwest across the West Zone alteration zone (see figures below).

Plan view of hole B24-07 (left) and cross-section (right). Extent of hydrothermal alteration along faulted zones is indicated in yellow. Hole was drilled towards the west across the West Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/271222_2cc9409364306b50_004full.jpg

The hole initially intersected a zone of oxidized and argillic altered volcanic rocks with abundant iron oxides from 3.0 to 9.32 m. This zone assayed 3.37 grams per tonne gold over 6.22 meters.

This was followed by hydrothermally altered volcanic and intrusive rocks with pervasive silicification and intervals of clay-rich (illite/smectite and kaolinite) alteration associated with faults, extending from 19.86 to the end of the hole at 214 m. Dark grey, silica-pyrite forms veinlets and breccia matrix in the altered rocks. Mineralization is dominated by disseminated pyrite that ranges visually from 3 to 10%.

Sections of quartz and pyrite veinlets include the intervals 19.86 to 32.87 (13.01 m) and 85.80 to 88.08 m (2.28 m). A significant intercept of 2.05 grams per tonne gold was obtained between 26.45 and 28.50 meters. Multiple grains of visible gold (20) were observed at 87.25 m within a colloform-banded silica-pyrite veinlet. This mineralization corresponds to the significant intercept of 0.55m grading 79.2 grams gold per tonne (87.0 - 87.55m).

The assay results for Hole 7 demonstrate that the West Zone is a major gold-bearing zone. The West Zone is characterized by clay alteration, multiple faults and a significant amount of porphyry, all of which are consistently associated with high grade gold mineralization on this property. This zone was essentially un-tested but is now a prime target for further exploration.

Overall, the results were very positive and confirm the geological model developed to date. The Company is now planning and permitting for expanded exploration of the West Zone.

Assays for two other holes, B24-06 and B24-08 are pending.

Drill core was logged for geological features on-site and half-core samples were cut, bagged and sealed. Samples were then delivered to the laboratory by company representatives. The analyses quoted above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent ISO certified and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold in rocks and drill core were done by fire assay with AA finish (Atomic Absorption Spectrometry) on 30 gram subsamples (ALS code Au-AA25). Analyses for silver and 47 other elements were done by four acid digestion with ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry) finish (typically a 0.25 gram sub-sample) following ALS code MEMS-61. Quality control was monitored from the results for certified reference standards, blank material and field duplicate samples inserted alternately at a frequency of every 10 samples.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.







Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271222

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.