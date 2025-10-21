London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - The next generation Payara Qube platform offers a Java-centric runtime environment with built-in monitoring, logging and scaling capabilities. The solution, unique in the industry, is set to enable organizations to effectively simplify DevOps while gaining complete visibility over their enterprise Java tech stacks, save costs and mitigate modernization risks.

The alignment of Payara Cloud and Payara Qube reflects the natural progression of the two platforms, which have steadily expanded in features and capabilities. Payara Cloud will be branded as Payara Qube (Managed), under the unified Payara Qube platform, offering broader enterprise Java compatibility by supporting Jakarta EE, Spring and Quarkus frameworks. At the same time, the downloadable version of Payara Qube will be referred to as Payara Qube (Self-Hosted), providing an installable solution for users preferring local management to have complete control over their applications and environments.

By bringing Payara Cloud and Payara Qube together under one name, Payara makes it easier for its customers to choose the best means of consumption. Customers gain the benefits of a consistent, highly interoperable and portable technology foundation. A notable advantage is the streamlined access to testing: with Payara Qube Managed, users can now trial the platform directly online to experience Payara Qube's capabilities instantly. The move also strengthens the company's commitment to addressing the needs of Java teams and supporting modern cloud strategies.

Louise Castens, Head of Product, comments: "Payara Qube shows our commitment to simplifying enterprise Java and how we continue to deliver on the promise of flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness for our users. Unifying under the Payara Qube name ensures our customers know they are working with one cohesive, future-ready platform. This change is about compatibility, continuity and making it even easier to choose the right technology to deploy and run enterprise Java applications."

