Swiss-based analytics firm Pexapark recorded 19 power purchase agreements (PPA) in Europe this September, as PPA prices across most major European markets fell month-on-month.A total 17 power purchase agreements (PPA) were publicly announced in Europe during September, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. The deals amount to 630 MW of contracted capacity, with Italy and Spain the most active markets of the month, accounting for 200 MW and 132 MW, respectively. The largest PPA by capacity in September was a 140 MW on-site PPA secured by Mercedes-Benz with ...

