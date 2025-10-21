Companies Combine Expertise in Alternative Markets and Game Commerce to Maximize Developer Margins and Player Engagement

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their products, today announced a strategic partnership with Flexion, the games marketing company, enabling developers to expand into alternative markets worldwide. Together, the companies will integrate Flexion's proven distribution expertise with Xsolla's industry-leading payment solutions to help developers increase revenue, expand reach, and build direct engagement with players.

As developers gain new freedoms in how they distribute and monetize mobile games, they face challenges in maximizing margins and reaching players across diverse markets. The Xsolla Flexion partnership offers a streamlined solution by combining alternative distribution channels with frictionless in-game payments. This empowers developers to capture new revenue opportunities while providing players with localized, seamless experiences.

Key advantages of the Xsolla Flexion partnership include:

Out-of-the-box in-app purchase integration powered by Xsolla's global payment system, available through Flexion's platform. Direct-to-Consumer Freedom: Developers gain the ability to market directly to players across web stores and app stores, strengthening engagement and retention.

Developers gain the ability to market directly to players across web stores and app stores, strengthening engagement and retention. Global Reach, Local Experience: Flexion's established presence on platforms like Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, Xiaomi, and ONE Store, combined with Xsolla's support for over 130 currencies and 26 languages, ensures a worldwide scale with localized delivery.

Developers leveraging Flexion typically see a 10% incremental revenue boost compared with Google Play distribution. Seamless Integration: Flexion's decade-long expertise in alternative markets ensures integration is low-risk for developers and seamless for players.

"Xsolla is committed to helping developers expand their reach and strengthen their business models with flexible monetization solutions," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "By partnering with Flexion, we are combining two proven areas of expertise, distribution and payments, to deliver greater freedom, stronger margins, and meaningful connections between developers and players."

"Flexion helps bring many of the world's top-grossing games to new markets. The partnership with Xsolla means our developers now get out-of-the-box, frictionless IAP as part of Flexion's integration. They will have the freedom to market their games with higher-margin payment methods both through web stores and app stores," said Jens Lauritzson, CEO and founder of Flexion.

The Xsolla Flexion partnership combines Flexion's portfolio of 34 distributed titles-four of which rank among the world's top 10 grossing mobile games with Xsolla's global payment expertise, serving some of the world's most successful developers and publishers.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

About Flexion:

Flexion brings games to new audiences and markets, helping game developers grow revenue and engagement with minimal cost and risk. With over a decade of expertise in alternative distribution, Flexion works with leading platforms including Amazon, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, and ONE Store. Flexion is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Shortname: FLEXM.

