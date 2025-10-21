New offices in London and San Francisco demonstrate global momentum and commitment to scaling AI innovation for finance and enterprise

Hebbia, a global leader in domain-specific AI for finance and professional services, today announced the appointment of Aabhas Sharma as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sharma, who most recently served as CTO of Found, will lead Hebbia's technology and product organizations as the company accelerates development of its AI-powered infrastructure for finance.

The announcement comes as Hebbia expands its global footprint with the opening of a new San Francisco office to anchor its engineering team in the center of AI innovation. This follows the recent debut of Hebbia's London headquarters, which brings its community of investors, bankers, and dealmakers closer to the company's technology.

"Hebbia's platform is already impacting the financial markets in a significant way," said George Sivulka, CEO, Hebbia. "The world's leading asset managers and investment banks are reclaiming thousands of hours of employee time, unlocking off market deals, and finding net-new market signal with AI. Aabhas brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven leadership scaling engineering teams through hypergrowth. His vision and track record make him the ideal leader to guide our product and technical strategy as we work to continue delivering the tools that give our customers a meaningful competitive edge."

Sharma brings more than a decade of operating and investing experience scaling high-growth companies and building technical organizations. At Found, he was one of the first ten employees and helped scale the company from Series A through Series C, growing to tens of millions in revenue. Prior to Found, Sharma spent nearly six years at Postmates, rising from software engineer to running its Delivery Business, where he led a 100-person team spanning engineering, product, design, operations, and infrastructure through Postmates' ~$3.5 billion acquisition by Uber.

"I'm thrilled to join Hebbia at such a pivotal moment. The company's already made huge advances in AI accuracy and reasoning, and now we have the opportunity to scale that innovation even further," said Aabhas Sharma, CTO, Hebbia. "Our San Francisco office puts us at the heart of the AI ecosystem, where we can recruit exceptional talent and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI in knowledge work."

This leadership expansion builds on Hebbia's recent product momentum, including the release of new Excel, PowerPoint, and Word generation capabilities that let users build expert-level financial models and instantly turn their analysis into polished reports and presentations.

About Hebbia

Hebbia is the leading AI platform for finance. Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is a generative AI company backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, and Index Ventures. Investment banks and over 40% of the largest asset managers by AUM, use Hebbia's AI agents to drive investment decisions and automate financial analyst workflows. Users can instantly surface insights over filings, research, and millions of internal documents, enabling citation-backed research, AI-driven document, Powerpoint, and spreadsheet generation, and AI-driven origination, screening, and diligence. Learn more at hebbia.com.

