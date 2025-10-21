- New AI capabilities include automated document extraction to accelerate deal velocity

Underscores a growing partner ecosystem focused on automating workflows and financial operations

- Senior management additions accelerate the next phase of growth

Allvue Systems, LLC ("Allvue"), a leading technology provider for private capital markets, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive AI-powered platform that unifies data, automates workflows, and delivers benchmarks and actionable insights across the private investment lifecycle. The announcement marks a major step in Allvue's mission to make private markets transparent, efficient, and connected. These announcements include the launch of Andi AI Document Extraction along with streamlined integrations for Portfolio Optimization and Investor Onboarding. Lastly, Allvue is strengthening its executive leadership team for its next phase of growth.

"The growth of private markets demands a new approach built on data and intelligence," said Marc Scheipe, CEO of Allvue Systems. "With our earlier launches of the Nexius Data Platform, Nexius Intelligence, and the Andi AI Agentic Platform along with our recent announcements, we are giving fund managers the clarity and confidence to act faster and perform better. These innovations position Allvue to deliver transparency, efficiency, and connectivity to private markets."

"Allvue's Category Leader rating in Chartis' quadrant reflects its industry-leading solution for the alternative credit market, combined with robust data management capabilities, real-time dashboards, interactive reporting and workflow automation," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis.

Introducing Allvue Andi AI Document Extraction: Transforming Documents Using Data with AI

Allvue's Andi Document Extraction transforms unstructured data directly into your investment management processes to operationalize document intelligence by evolving document review from a highly manual front-office task to an automated, scalable operations function. Andi Document Extraction is powered by an array of best-in-class document extraction providers, starting with Clairafor financials.

"We're pleased to integrate Claira's top-of-the-market AI capabilities into Allvue's unified platform powering private market efficiency and deal velocity," says Claira Co-Founder and CEO Eric Chang.

Andi Document Extraction features include:

Data direct to workflows: Pre-built, tested integrations utilizing extraction partners across Allvue's AI-powered platform with seamless mapping into existing workflows and schemas

Pre-built, tested integrations utilizing extraction partners across Allvue's AI-powered platform with seamless mapping into existing workflows and schemas Intelligence Analysis: Embedded NLP capabilities to interpret and summarize complex document types; starting with financial statements.

Embedded NLP capabilities to interpret and summarize complex document types; starting with financial statements. Breadth of Coverage: Building a library of the most complex document types across private markets

Building a library of the most complex document types across private markets End-to-End Managed Services: Providing clients with a turnkey solution for document ingestion, data extraction, and validation-reducing manual effort and accelerating time-to-insight.

Accelerating Business Processes with Allvue's Strategic AI and Data Ecosystem Integrations

In addition to its integration with Claira for document extraction, Allvue is launching another strategic product integration with Loan Hunter underscoring its growing ecosystem of partners focused on automating workflows and financial operations.

"As AI increases the velocity of credit research, analysis, and trading, portfolio managers will need to shift from defense to offense by leveraging AI portfolio optimization to assist in generating alpha while ensuring compliance," says Joe Squeri, Founder of Loan Hunter.

Allvue Portfolio Optimizer, powered byLoan Hunteris designed to help Credit and CLO managers accelerate portfolio decision-making through AI-driven optimization and real-time compliance insights. Furthermore, it unifies portfolio, market, and compliance data to automate trade modeling and deliver actionable insights-blending market intelligence with your firm's fundamental research to streamline portfolio ramp-up, reinvestment, and rebalancing directly into front-office workflows.

Portfolio Optimizer features include:

Unified data foundation: Integrates portfolio, market, and compliance data with your firm's fundamental, bottom-up research into a single, real-time view.

Integrates portfolio, market, and compliance data with your firm's fundamental, bottom-up research into a single, real-time view. AI-powered trade modeling: Simulates potential trades and evaluates their impact on compliance and portfolio metrics within seconds.

Simulates potential trades and evaluates their impact on compliance and portfolio metrics within seconds. Automated compliance monitoring: Continuously validates trades against investment guidelines and regulatory constraints.

Continuously validates trades against investment guidelines and regulatory constraints. Seamless workflow integration: Embeds optimization and compliance analytics into existing Allvue front-office platforms for frictionless decision-making.

In mid-October, Allvue also announced an integration with Passthrough, a leading solution provider for investor onboarding and financial crime compliance. This integration links Allvue's Fundraising and Investor Portal solutions with Passthrough's investor onboarding technology to simplify the disconnected and onerous prospecting, onboarding and management processes for fund managers.

Allvue Strengthens Executive Leadership to Drive Next Phase of Growth

To support this transformation, Allvue has strengthened its senior leadership team with key strategic hires. In the past six months, the company appointed Mike Dionne as Chief Commercial Officer and Dmitri Sedov as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, both joining from the London Stock Exchange Group, along with Mack Santora, who became Head of Artificial Intelligence. Together, these leaders bring deep expertise in data infrastructure, analytics, and go-to-market execution to accelerate getting Allvue's AI-first technology into the hands of the private market.

For more information on today's announcements join us in-person at Allvue Access 2025 on October 21st in New York CIty or visit our blog at allvuesystems.com

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.

About Claira

Claira (www.claira.io) empowers financial institutions to make smarter decisions faster through our purpose-built AI. We transform the way institutions collect, analyze and manage their deals and supercharge their investment and trading processes. Our customers are financial institutions who believe the Claira platform gives them a competitive advantage in their investment decisions. For more information, visit www.claira.io.

About Loan Hunter

Loan Hunter (www.loan-hunter.com) is an independent fintech company dedicated to reimagining credit portfolio optimization. By combining advanced AI-driven technology with deep industry expertise, Loan Hunter empowers credit teams to navigate the complexities of modern credit markets with speed, transparency, confidence, and ease of use.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected benefits and functionality of the Allvue-Claira, Allvue-Loan Hunter, and Allvue-Passthrough integrations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Neither Allvue, Claira, Loan Hunter, and Passthrough undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The compliance features and capabilities described herein are tools designed to assist with compliance efforts. Ultimate responsibility for regulatory compliance remains with the user and depends on proper implementation, configuration, and adherence to applicable laws and regulations.

