Industry Veterans return with a fully hosted log management platform built for the AI era promising low latency, large scale, and long term retention at a fraction of the cost.

Bronto, a proprietary log data platform company, today announced it has raised $14 million in seed funding led by Cercano Management alongside Heavybit and Conviction Capital to re-invent logging from end to end.

Bronto enables mid-market and enterprise customers to fully leverage an AI native logging platform while also lowering their existing egregious logging costs with traditional observability solution providers. Bronto's AI native logging platform removes the toil experienced by users of existing platforms and opens up valuable new use cases combining AI and logging domain specific expertise. It means companies do not have to discriminate between hot and historic log data and get real value from all of their logs rather than tradeoffs between data volume and cost.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Noel Ruane (co-founder Voysis, acquired by Apple in 2020) and Trevor Parsons (co-founder LogEntries, acquired by Rapid7 in 2015), Bronto addresses a critical infrastructure bottleneck as companies deploy AI at scale.

"The shift to AI represents the biggest transformation in computing infrastructure requirements ever, but even pre-AI, logging solutions have not kept pace," commented Bronto Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Noel Ruane. Organisations continue to be forced into painful tradeoffs: pay astronomical bills for 'just-adequate' retention, or delete critical data needed for debugging, security, and compliance. And now, in an agentic world where intelligence meets data maintaining all of your log data has never been more critical for companies to leverage and reap the real benefits of AI". "Our goal is to be the world's number 1 logging platform for all users and use cases," continued Bronto Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Noel Ruane. "And with Cercano and Heavybit, we believe we have selected the perfect combination of breath and depth in our first capital partners to help us achieve that goal."

"Logging is fundamentally broken, unfit for the volume of data the AI-era has brought, and Bronto fixes that," said Trevor Parsons, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our team has a combined 150+ years of experience building and operating proprietary log-engines and platforms at global scale in both private, venture-backed and public companies. I don't believe you could handpick a better group of engineers than our team at Bronto. Both Noel and I couldn't be more excited to lead this incredible team."

Speaking on the announcement Lauren Glatter, Cercano Management Venture Capital said "We believe Bronto is well-positioned to build a category-defining company in the logging and observability market. We're thrilled to support Noel and Trevor's vision and to partner with team-Bronto through our lead investment."

As a developer tools and infrastructure-focused investor and a former founder and operator in both private and public observability companies, well-known industry expert Joseph Ruscio said:"I've seen countless attempts to modernize log management, and they all fall short in some way-whether efficiency, scale, or usability. What Bronto has created is revolutionary and represents a true disruption in this space. Everyone at Heavybit is incredibly excited to partner with such an experienced pair of entrepreneurs already executing at this level."

Bronto is using the proceeds of this raise to build a world-leading GTM function as it continues to expand its already world-leading engineering function. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a presence on both coasts of the US, Bronto is a people-first, location second hirer.

About Bronto

Bronto is an AI-native log data platform company reinventing logging infrastructure for the modern era. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Noel Ruane (co-founder Voysis, acquired by Apple in 2020) and Trevor Parsons (co-founder LogEntries, acquired by Rapid7 in 2015), Bronto enables mid-market and enterprise customers to eliminate costly tradeoffs between data volume and retention while unlocking new AI-powered use cases. The company's proprietary platform addresses critical infrastructure bottlenecks as organizations deploy AI at scale, allowing them to maintain and leverage all log data without discriminating between hot and historic information. Bronto is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a presence on both coasts of the United States. For more information, visit www.bronto.io.

About Cercano Management Venture Capital

Cercano was founded in 2022 after having been a part of a large single-family office for over two decades, where Cercano's founding team were responsible for managing and investing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio across global asset classes. Today, Cercano provides investment advisory and other services to select business owners and their families, foundations, charitable organizations, and other related entities. Cercano manages over $10B in AUM and has over 75 employees. Cercano Management LLC (Cercano) is an SEC registered investment adviser based in Bellevue, WA, with offices in Wayzata, MN; Atlanta, GA; and Singapore.

https://www.cercanolp.com/

About Heavybit Venture Capital

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Heavybit is a leading early-stage investor in companies building AI-native solutions across infrastructure, security, and enterprise software. Established in 2013, the firm recently announced the close of its fifth flagship pre-seed and seed fund alongside its second opportunity fund.

https://www.heavybit.com/

About Noel Ruane Bio

Noel is an entrepreneur investor with a 25 year track record of founding and building technology companies in the US and Ireland. In addition to Bronto, Noel is currently the founder at Conviction Capital. He was formerly co-Founder and Exec Chairman of voice-AI platform company Voysis (bought by Apple in 2020) and led eCommerce analytics leader Profitero (bought by Publicis in 2022).

As a venture partner at Polaris Partners he led investments in Boxever (acquired by Sitecore), LogEntries (acquired by Rapid 7) and Pointy (acquired by Google) and he also established the co-working and startup founder community Dogpatch Labs in Dublin in 2011.

Earlier in his career he spent 7 years in Silicon Valley in public private sector roles, from securing major tech inward investment for the Government of Ireland to founding and scaling an email security platform company. He is passionate about company building and considered value creation.

About Trevor Parsons Bio

Trevor is a repeat entrepreneur and founding CEO. He has over two decades of experience in building log management solutions. Following his Phd where he focused on building distributed tracing technologies and monitoring tools, he switched his attention and focus to log management as part of his post doctoral research.

In the mid-00's he led the team that built an on-prem log management solution for IBM. Their subsequent RTLCE Real Time Log Correlation Engine designed in 2010 became the basis for LogEntries one of the first cloud-based log management solutions which came to market in the nascent enterprise SAAS era of 2011. A venture-backed company funded by Polaris Partners, RRE and Floodgate, Logentries scaled fast and was acquired by Nasdaq listed Rapid 7 in late 2015.

Trevor subsequently led the log search team within Rapid 7 where the Logentries technology operated at petabyte scale as part of InsightIDR. Bronto marks Trevor's fourth generation log management solution creation.

