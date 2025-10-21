New integration bridges workforce planning with AI-powered coaching to drive smarter, improved performance in the contact center

Aspect, a leader in workforce engagement management, announced its partnership with Cresta, the leading contact center AI platform for human and AI agents. The collaboration brings together workforce optimization and AI-driven performance insight to deliver a smarter, connected system that transforms how contact centers plan, manage, and improve their operations.

A Smarter Way to Optimize the Workforce

Aspect Workforce enables teams to plan with confidence-from forecasting and scheduling to managing staffing and adherence. Alongside this product offering, Aspect's workforce intelligence empowers organizations to navigate the new era of AI by transforming workforce data into actionable insights. Through this integration with Cresta, customers can extend Aspect's workforce intelligence into coaching, quality, and conversation analytics. The result is a continuous performance cycle in which every forecast and schedule is informed by actual outcomes and each coaching moment is grounded in real data.

"Aspect and Cresta share a common vision: empowering leaders with tools that guide, not just measure," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Aspect's Chief Growth Officer. "By connecting workforce planning with AI coaching and quality insights, we're helping customer experience teams forecast smarter and improve faster-all while elevating the agent experience."

This new partnership will streamline workflows, enhance fairness and transparency within the workplace, and identify opportunities for smarter planning, more targeted coaching, and continuous operational improvement. The impact for CX leaders includes:

Improved forecast accuracy and scheduling confidence

AI-driven quality management and coaching

Higher agent retention through performance fairness and transparency

Data-driven shift bidding and performance-based incentives

A more connected, scalable foundation for AI-powered operations

"AI-powered insights turn piecemeal coaching and quality management programs into a scalable and transformative growth driver," said Alex Cramer, Chief Revenue Officer of Cresta. "By integrating Cresta's Conversation Intelligence solution with Aspect's leading Workforce Management offerings, we're empowering businesses to make better-informed workforce decisions based on actionable insights from 100% of agent conversations."

As contact centers increasingly incorporate both human and AI agents, combining workforce management with quality management and coaching further sets organizations up for success. The combined solution creates a positive feedback loop between human and AI agents, harnessing insights from all channels to improve the customer experience.

What This Means for Aspect Customers

Aspect customers will benefit from more actionable workforce data, integrated with AI insights. This will unlock the customer's ability to:

Optimize every moment of employee time by linking schedule adherence and coaching

Drive measurable performance improvement by feeding QA scores into shift planning

Turn insight into action with call drivers and behavior trends powering "what-if" staffing scenarios

Together, Aspect and Cresta are making it easier for leaders to make smart, data-backed decisions with AI.

About Aspect

Aspect is a proven leader in Workforce Management, helping the world's most complex organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. Backed by over 50 years of innovation, Aspect delivers enterprise-grade solutions that combine forecasting, scheduling, performance management, and employee engagement into one intelligent platform. Powered by Aspect Intelligence, the platform transforms disconnected workforce data into predictive, actionable insights-enabling faster decisions, stronger teams, and better business outcomes. Trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, airlines, retail, and more, Aspect helps enterprises adapt in real time, control costs, and deliver exceptional service at scale.

Learn more at www.aspect.com.

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

