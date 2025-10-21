FloQast Partners with Trovata to Make It Easier for Accounting Teams to Connect Bank Data to the FloQast Platform

FloQast's Trovata-powered Bank Connector enables faster, more accurate financial closes for accounting organizations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has partnered with Trovata , the leader in corporate banking connectivity, to give customers a faster, easier way to connect bank data to the FloQast platform. With FloQast's Trovata-powered Bank Connector, teams can automate bank transaction uploads, streamline reconciliations with FloQast AI Transaction Matching, and close the books faster and more accurately.

FloQast users no longer need to manually download bank statements or rely on spreadsheets. Trovata's platform automates the aggregation of bank data into FloQast, saving time and ensuring data accuracy. And because the Trovata integration is set up directly within the FloQast platform, there is no need for additional logins or switching between systems. The result is a turnkey integration solution that delivers a faster, more consistent data flow with just a few clicks.

"This partnership with Trovata addresses a major pain point for our customers: the manual and tedious process of uploading bank statements to perform reconciliations," said Joe Ryan, SVP of Product at FloQast. "FloQast's Trovata-powered Bank Connector automates the aggregation of bank data, delivering faster, more consistent data flows and unlocking the full power of our AI Transaction Matching for greater automation and accuracy. We've seen firsthand how this connection saves teams valuable time, speeds up their financial close, and frees them from manual data entry."

Trovata is the first cloud-native data platform built on APIs and AI to manage cash and liquidity. It has the world's largest library of open banking APIs, providing direct connectivity to banks and SWIFT's global network of 11,500+ financial institutions. As a managed service, its next-gen data pipelines add greater security, intelligent routing, and quality assurance.

"We're thrilled to partner with FloQast to bring bank data normalization, quality assurance, and seamless connectivity to accounting teams," said Henry Ball, VP of Business Development at Trovata. "The integration of Trovata's open banking APIs directly into FloQast's platform eliminates friction points while empowering finance teams with real-time, accurate transaction data. Ultimately, this collaboration is driving greater efficiency and confidence in the financial close process."

Getting started with FloQast's new Trovata-powered Bank Connector is simple. The setup process is kicked off directly in FloQast and then managed by Trovata as a service to ensure a smooth and efficient integration of bank data. The solution addresses common challenges, such as manual uploads, inconsistent file formats, and security risks associated with transferring sensitive information. For customers using Trovata's full treasury platform, outbound connectivity to FloQast is an out-of-the-box integration-making it even easier to extend the value of Trovata's real-time bank data into the FloQast platform.

"One of our biggest pain points was reconciling thousands of transactions every month-often working late into the night just to stay on track," explained Alex Schlick, Senior Director of Accounting, Doximity. "With FloQast's Trovata-powered Bank Connector, transactions flow directly from our bank into FloQast, eliminating manual downloads and uploads. Combined with AI-powered Transaction Matching, 80%-85% of our bank transactions are now auto-matched, saving our team time and increasing the speed and accuracy of our close."

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Trovata

Trovata is reengineering the way companies manage cash. No spreadsheets. No legacy systems. Just real-time visibility, intelligent forecasting and analysis, and seamless money movement-all in one unified platform. As the first cloud-native treasury platform built on corporate banking APIs and AI, Trovata partners with the world's largest financial institutions to deliver next-gen digital experiences for corporate finance and treasury teams at scale. Trovata's MultiBank Connector also enables seamless connectivity for banks and leading finance and accounting systems, including FloQast. Learn more at www.trovata.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

