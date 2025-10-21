DigitalNet.ai, LLC: DigitalNet.ai's JanusAI Ushers in the Future of Human-AI Collaboration, Democratizes Advanced AI for Enterprises

Lentech Inc. Harnesses JanusAI for Compliance Management

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2025, an enterprise AI enablement leader, today announced the release of the next generation agentic AI platform, JanusAI, which bridges classical, quantum and biomimetic computing into a unified, production-ready agentic AI framework unlike other platforms that focus on isolated capabilities.

JanusAI integrates seven major AI paradigms -- Quantum, Neuromorphic, Genetic, Fuzzy Logic, Ensemble, Biomimetic and Autonomous Machine Learning -- into a cohesive cognitive ecosystem. The result is a self-learning, explainable, next generation, multi-agent AI platform designed for enterprise, government and high-security operations, delivering quantum-accelerated performance, real-time adaptability and human-like reasoning.

"Our persona-based cognitive agents serve as true symbiotic partners that think, act and evolve with your team," said Ken Bajaj, CEO, DigitalNet.ai. "By leveraging persona-driven cognitive agents with human-like trait, JanusAI transcends rigid rule-based bots and error-prone LLMs to deliver intelligent, adaptable and collaborative decision-making - helping organizations accelerate innovation, reduce operational risk and drive digital transformation in complex, dynamic environments."

JanusAI: A Development Platform Designed for AI Developers

Beyond real-time decision making and automated workflows, speed to market and risk mitigation top the list of strategic impacts of AI on business agility in global surveys of business executives and managers. Developers are on the frontlines of AI innovation as users of AI-assisted coding and automated testing, leading to a decrease in time to value. JanusAI removes the heavy lifting so developers and organizations can focus more on business logic, digital transformation and value creation by offering a comprehensive, enterprise grade agentic AI toolkit including:

More than 2,000 pre-built agents and custom agent creation: Configuration and customization in minutes reduces time to value and lower development burden.

Configuration and customization in minutes reduces time to value and lower development burden. Biomimetic memory architecture: Mirrors the human brain, enabling human-like intelligence and traits, enhancing user engagement.

Mirrors the human brain, enabling human-like intelligence and traits, enhancing user engagement. Seamless integration with 80+ LLMs, vertical specific LLMs, and large vision models : Avoids vendor lock-in and enables seamless switching between models boosting accuracy by 30%.

: Avoids vendor lock-in and enables seamless switching between models boosting accuracy by 30%. Modular architecture and support for multi-cloud and on premise: Enables cloud flexibility and less regulatory or latency constraints.

Enables cloud flexibility and less regulatory or latency constraints. Human-in-the-loop, hybrid operation models and Constitutional AI: Behavioral guardrails combine with safety, accountability and better operational control.

Behavioral guardrails combine with safety, accountability and better operational control. Orchestration and management layer: Eases scalability and enables multi-agent coordination.

Eases scalability and enables multi-agent coordination. Security at every layer: Directly tackles enterprise needs for security, data sovereignty and compliance.



JanusAI empowers next generation AI applications by pioneering these emerging AI paradigms:

Neuromorphic algorithms: Spiking neural networks and memristive networks for energy-efficient, brain-inspired processing to help combat AI's energy dilemma.

Spiking neural networks and memristive networks for energy-efficient, brain-inspired processing to help combat AI's energy dilemma. Quantum algorithms: Quantum-inspired optimization for complex problems like portfolio management.

Quantum-inspired optimization for complex problems like portfolio management. Swarm intelligence: Collective optimization for scheduling and resource allocation.

Collective optimization for scheduling and resource allocation. Blockchain AI: Immutable audit trails for compliance and learning in fraud detection.





"The future of enterprise AI is all about deep, persistent collaboration," said Dr. Allen Badeau, Chief AI Officer, DigitalNet.ai. "To unlock true enterprise value and scale, you need AI that feels less like a machine and more like a trusted, expert colleague who understands your nuances, remembers your history and grows alongside your team."

An industry-recognized authority in AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity, Allen Badeau Jr., Ph.D., built JanusAIand continues to lead its innovation and evolution. As both a trusted consultant and beta tester, Dr. Badeau has advised and collaborated with leading organizations including OpenAI, Anthropic and major Fortune 500s.

Dr. Allen Badeau has been at the forefront of helping to shape the development, deployment and ethical adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies. With more than one million weekly viewers on Dr. Badeau's "AI Today" TV show, his deep technical acumen and visionary approach have made him a go-to resource for the industry's top innovators, setting new benchmarks for ethical, scalable and human-centric AI.

Lentech Harnesses Power of JanusAI for Compliance Management for Government

Lentech, Inc., an IT, cloud, cybersecurity and engineering solutions provider, has worked with DigitalNet.ai to develop a cutting-edge agentic application designed to streamline compliance processes for federal government customers. Leveraging the JanusAI platform, the partnership allows Lentech to automate complex compliance tasks with unprecedented efficiency, accuracy and scalability. Lentech's team can dedicate more time to delivering complex, transformative technology solutions to its customers and still be assured that its solutions adhere to regulations.

"Our partnership with DigitalNet.ai represents a pivotal step forward in harnessing AI to redefine compliance management and more," said Gregg Einfalt, CEO of Lentech, Inc. "JanusAI's next-gen agentic AI solution enables us to provide our customers with intelligent, proactive tools that not only ensure compliance but also drive operational excellence. Together, we're poised to set new standards in the industry, and I look forward to the innovative outcomes our partnership will bring."

From digital transformation to product discovery, DigitalNet.ai enables the rapid deployment of AI solutions and measurable business outcomes for financial services, healthcare, government, utilities, insurance and other markets. For more information about JanusAI, services and AI priorities by vertical market, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI agentic platform and a unified set of services in digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity, Digitalnet.ai empowers organizations to harness the power of AI securely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company operates nine worldwide offices in the United States, Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f2fd24-dd1f-4a31-8389-8e54b10e32d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccca2678-4817-47af-beac-e97ac8b6d8b7

Media Contact Duyen "Jen" Truong, Sage Communications 703-584-5645 | dtruong@aboutsage.com