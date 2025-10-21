Toyota City, Japan, Oct 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has unveiled the new Land Cruiser FJ, with the Japan launch planned for around mid-2026.Launched originally as the Toyota BJ in 1951, the Land Cruiser immediately became the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. Since then, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that only the Land Cruiser can reach. Developed and refined based on global, real-world customer usage, it provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been carried forward and continues to evolve to this day. With cumulative sales of about 12.15 million units*1 in over 190 countries and regions around the world, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere. It is a flagship Toyota model that has been developed and refined by customers around the world for over 70 years.Until now, the Land Cruiser lineup has consisted of three distinct series: the Station Wagon that always showcases the latest technologies and has evolved into the flagship model (currently the 300 Series); the Heavy-Duty model with outstanding durability and serviceability as a workhorse (the 70 Series); and the core Land Cruiser model that was created in 2024 as a return to the car's origins simple, sturdy vehicle that helps fulfill customers' lifestyle choices and practical needs (the 250 Series).With the addition of the new Land Cruiser FJ*2 to the series, Toyota will provide new value in the form of "Freedom and Joy" that come from enjoying the Land Cruiser in your own way while retaining the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that support people's lifestyles. This stems from the desire to allow even more customers to enjoy the Land Cruiser, a vision made possible by the return to its origins with the 250 Series.The Land Cruiser will continue to evolve to meet societal demands while supporting the lives of customers around the world and remaining a vehicle they can trust.Toyota will unveil the Land Cruiser FJ at its booth at Japan Mobility Show 2025 to be held from October 30 to November 9*3.*1 As of the end of August 2025. Both the cumulative numbers include the Lexus LX and GX.*2 The vehicle name embodies the new value of "Freedom and Joy" that comes with enjoying the Land Cruiser in your own way, and connects the Land Cruiser to the future.*3 Held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) October 29-30: press, October 31: special invitation, etc., November 1-9: general publicFor more details, please visit: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/43389422.htmlSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.