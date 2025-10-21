Corporate Visions, Inc.: Corporate Visions Partners with Skillcraft to Launch Industry-First Precision Skills Intelligence Assessment for B2B Sales Teams

New assessment combines performative skills demonstration with a buyer-evidence-based framework calibrated to real-world sales outcomes.

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leader in evidence-backed sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Skillcraft, a pioneer in skills intelligence and sales capability diagnostics. Together, the companies are launching the Precision Skills Intelligence Assessment-a groundbreaking tool that moves sales teams beyond self-assessments and subjective evaluations to measure what sellers can actually do, and how well they do it, against behaviors that buyers say drive wins.

Built on Corporate Visions' exclusive buyer-evidence-based Great 8 competency framework-derived from TruVoice, the industry's largest database of buyer feedback on seller behaviors correlated with sales success-the new assessment enables B2B organizations to precisely diagnose, develop, and track seller proficiency across every moment of the buyer's journey.

"Vague labels and self-ratings often produce unreliable signals, sending sellers down the wrong paths," said David Shacklette, Founder and CEO of Skillcraft. "But when individuals or teams act on validated skill-gap insights, progress becomes predictable. The skills intelligence assessment we have created is calibrated to precisely capture key behaviors top sellers exhibit and buyers value, grounded in reliable performance-based demonstrations."

The AI-powered diagnostic engine evaluates seller behavior through practical, scenario-based assessments aligned to predictive buyer experiences, giving enablement leaders the ability to pinpoint skill gaps, personalize development paths, and track behavior change over time.

Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions, added: "Sales enablement has long struggled with imprecise metrics-rearview-mirror KPIs and generalized training. This partnership delivers a validated, forward-looking lens: buyer-evidence-backed skills intelligence, precise diagnostics, and demonstrable proficiency. It's the first time enablement efforts can be tied directly to behaviors that predict wins and losses, not just activity or knowledge."

The Precision Skills Intelligence Assessment will soon be available standalone, or as part of Corporate Visions' integrated skills development offering, combining sales assessments, tailored sales training content, AI-driven role-play simulations, and performance coaching.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Only with Corporate Visions can you assess your sales teams' skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip your reps with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

About Skillcraft

Skillcraft is redefining how organizations measure, understand, and grow human capability. As the world's first Precision Skills Intelligence platform, Skillcraft partners with enterprise training leaders to translate behavior change into measurable business impact.

As an evidence engine for training partners, Skillcraft enables organizations to capture objective skill data through psychometrically-validated assessments, calibrate interventions with precision, and directly link skill investment to outcomes such as win rates, retention, and revenue lift.

Media contact: Salla Eskola, seskola@corporatevisions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535167/5573371/Corporate_Visions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporate-visions-partners-with-skillcraft-to-launch-industry-first-precision-skills-intelligence-assessment-for-b2b-sales-teams-302589755.html