21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
21.10.2025 15:24 Uhr
ManWinWin Software: The Future of Maintenance in Textile & Garment Manufacturing: ManWinWin CMMS Leads the Way

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Textile and garment manufacturers worldwide are facing growing pressure to maintain continuous production while improving efficiency, reducing waste, and meeting sustainability targets. ManWinWin Software, a leading provider of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), is helping factories transform their maintenance strategies and embrace the future of connected, predictive maintenance.

The Future of Maintenance in Textile & Garment Manufacturing: ManWinWin CMMS Leads the Way

High-speed production lines, from spinning and weaving to dyeing and finishing, are highly sensitive to equipment failures. A single broken loom, misaligned roller, or overheated dyeing tank can halt operations, delay deliveries, and impact product quality. ManWinWin CMMS offers a comprehensive solution to anticipate failures, schedule preventive interventions, and centralize maintenance operations, ensuring maximum uptime and operational efficiency.

"In the textile and garment sector, maintenance is no longer just reactive - it is strategic," said Rodrigo Saraiva Cabral, General Manager of ManWinWin Software. "Our CMMS enables manufacturers to predict problems before they occur, optimize resources, and transform maintenance into a key driver of productivity and sustainability."

ManWinWin integrates advanced IoT monitoring, mobile access, and cloud-based analytics to provide real-time insights into asset performance. Maintenance teams can generate automated work orders, track spare parts usage, and analyze performance trends to make data-driven decisions. The result is reduced downtime, lower energy consumption, and improved product quality - all critical factors in a highly competitive global market.

The software also supports sustainability initiatives, a growing priority for textile and garment manufacturers. Efficient maintenance reduces waste, extends equipment lifespan, and contributes to environmental compliance, helping factories meet strict international eco-certifications and brand standards.

Proven across numerous textile and garment clients worldwide, ManWinWin has consistently delivered measurable results: up to 30% fewer unplanned stoppages, higher maintenance team efficiency, improved spare parts control, and enhanced decision-making through detailed KPIs and dashboards.

To learn more about how ManWinWin is shaping the future of maintenance in the textile and garment industry, read the full article here: https://www.manwinwin.com/the-future-of-maintenance-in-textile-garment-manufacturing

For more information about ManWinWin Software and its CMMS solutions, visit: https://www.manwinwin.com

About ManWinWin Software
ManWinWin Software is a global leader in computerized maintenance management systems, providing innovative solutions to help manufacturers across multiple sectors optimize asset performance, reduce downtime, and improve operational efficiency. Trusted by clients worldwide, ManWinWin combines proven functionality with digital innovation to meet the evolving demands of modern industry.

Media Contact:
José Fernandes
ManWinWin Partner
jcasimiro@navaltik.com
+351 934309100

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801497/ManWinWin_Software.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-future-of-maintenance-in-textile--garment-manufacturing-manwinwin-cmms-leads-the-way-302590191.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
