Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Ballotpedia recently released its analysis of the top ballot measures to watch ahead of the November 4, 2025, general election, where voters in six states will decide on 24 statewide measures. In total, 30 statewide ballot measures are certified across nine states in 2025. Earlier this year, voters in Louisiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin decided on six measures, two approved and four defeated.





Ballotpedia reports on top ballot measures to watch on Election Day in 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11226/271254_2025%20top%20ballots%20thumbnail.png

The general election will feature some of the most closely watched proposals of the year, covering issues from redistricting and voting laws to parental rights, taxation, and affordable housing.

"Ballot measures often give voters a direct say on some of the most consequential policy issues in their states," said Ryan Byrne, Ballot Measures Team Managing Editor for Ballotpedia. "The 2025 measures offer insight into how voters are approaching questions of governance, rights, and elections heading into the 2026 midterms."

Ten Ballot Measures to Watch in 2025

California Proposition 50 - Redistricting and Congressional Maps : Proposition 50 would allow California to use a new legislature-drawn congressional district map, replacing the Citizens Redistricting Commission map adopted in 2021. With $140 million raised for and against, it is among the most expensive ballot measures in state history.

: Proposition 50 would allow California to use a new legislature-drawn congressional district map, replacing the Citizens Redistricting Commission map adopted in 2021. With $140 million raised for and against, it is among the most expensive ballot measures in state history. Maine Question 1 - Voter Photo ID and Absentee Voting Rules : Question 1 would require voters to present photo ID for both in-person and absentee voting and limit each municipality to one ballot drop box, among other changes.

: Question 1 would require voters to present photo ID for both in-person and absentee voting and limit each municipality to one ballot drop box, among other changes. Maine Question 2 - Extreme Risk Protection Orders : This measure would establish an extreme risk protection order process, allowing family members or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms.

: This measure would establish an extreme risk protection order process, allowing family members or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms. Colorado Propositions LL and MM - Funding for School Meals and Nutrition Programs : These two measures relate to Colorado's Healthy School Meals for All Program . Proposition LL would allow the state to keep $11.3 million in excess revenue, while Proposition MM would reduce tax deductions for high-income earners to generate an additional $95 million.

: These two measures relate to Colorado's . Proposition LL would allow the state to keep $11.3 million in excess revenue, while Proposition MM would reduce tax deductions for high-income earners to generate an additional $95 million. Texas Proposition 3 - Denial of Bail for Certain Offenses :This constitutional amendment would require judges to deny bail for defendants accused of certain violent or sexual felonies after considering specific factors.

:This constitutional amendment would require judges to deny bail for defendants accused of certain violent or sexual felonies after considering specific factors. Texas Proposition 15 - Parental Rights Amendment : Proposition 15 would add a parental rights clause to the Texas Constitution, granting parents explicit authority over their children's care, custody, and upbringing.

: Proposition 15 would add a parental rights clause to the Texas Constitution, granting parents explicit authority over their children's care, custody, and upbringing. Texas Proposition 16 - Citizenship Voting Requirement Amendment : Proposition 16 would add to the state constitution that only U.S. citizens may vote in Texas elections. While this rule already exists under state law, the amendment would make it harder to change. Similar amendments have passed in 14 states since 2018.

: Proposition 16 would add to the state constitution that only U.S. citizens may vote in Texas elections. While this rule already exists under state law, the amendment would make it harder to change. Similar amendments have passed in 14 states since 2018. Texas Propositions 2, 6, and 8 - Prohibit Certain Taxes : These measures would prohibit future taxes on capital gains, securities transactions, and estate or inheritance transfers. Supporters say they ensure Texas remains tax-free on investment and estate income; critics say they unnecessarily constrain fiscal flexibility.

: These measures would prohibit future taxes on capital gains, securities transactions, and estate or inheritance transfers. Supporters say they ensure Texas remains tax-free on investment and estate income; critics say they unnecessarily constrain fiscal flexibility. New York City Question 6 - Move City Elections to Even-Numbered Years : Question 6 would shift New York City's local elections to coincide with federal elections starting in 2028, if the state constitution is amended first.

: Question 6 would shift New York City's local elections to coincide with federal elections starting in 2028, if the state constitution is amended first. New York City Questions 2, 3, and 4 - Affordable Housing and Land Use Reforms: These three charter amendments are designed to expedite approval for affordable housing projects. Supporters say they would accelerate housing construction. Opponents say they would reduce public oversight and elected officials' authority.

For in-depth breakdowns of each of these ballot measures, please visit Ballotpedia.org.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 610,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271254

SOURCE: Ballotpedia