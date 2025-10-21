Regulatory inaction on grid fees has stalled 3.5 GW of large-scale renewables in Croatia, mostly solar, with developers such as Solvis citing a lack of stable grid-connection rules as a barrier to planning and investment.The Croatian energy regulator HERA's persistent delay in setting the unit connection fee for renewable energy projects above 10 MW of capacity is directly impacting the country's utility-scale PV sector. Earlier this year, the Croatian government announced a €0/kW connection fee and flexible contracts to stimulate investment in battery storage, but these measures have not been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...