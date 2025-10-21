Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 17:04
128,45 Euro
+0,90 % +1,15
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
142 Leser
Yum! Brands: How We're Serving Up Buckets of Thanks to Team Members

Watch our latest "Serving Up Good" video to see how we're saying thanks to the people who make the magic of mealtime possible.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Yum! Brands

September 25 was National Foodservice Workers Day in the U.S., and we're proud to have some of the very best working in our restaurants. Every day, they serve meals and show up for their communities - and recognizing their impact means making sure they're supported, too. That's why KFC U.S., the KFC Foundation and Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative are proud to partner with the nonprofit Giving Kitchen to connect our team members with resources like emergency aid, housing assistance and more when the unexpected happens.

Watch our latest "Serving Up Good" video to see how we're saying thanks to the people who make the magic of mealtime possible.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



