Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 16:18
1,275 Euro
+1,27 % +0,016
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2751,28317:18
1,2781,28917:19
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Ranks on Fast Company's Seventh Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for AI Innovators for the Second Year in a Row

Joining other honorees such as Adobe, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and many others.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Fast Company announced its seventh annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, recognizing businesses that foster a culture of innovation across all levels. Lenovo was named one of the 10 companies empowering employees to make breakthroughs in AI, and Fast Company highlighted the company's investment in revenue for R&D, maintaining 18 R&D facilities and four AI innovation centers worldwide.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company's editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies.

"At Lenovo, innovation isn't confined to labs. It's woven into our culture. We empower our teams to push boundaries, experiment boldly, and create technology with customers at the center of every breakthrough. Guided by our vision of Smarter AI for All and powered by Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage, we are democratizing AI to make it accessible, trusted, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life and work, helping customers achieve greater productivity, agility, and confidence. Being recognized again by Fast Company is a testament to both our people and our purpose: driving smarter technology that empowers everyone, everywhere."

Lenovo has been recognized as a leader in workplace innovation, driven by its pioneering advancements in AI, automation, and machine learning. In 2025, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, the world's first rollable AI-enhanced laptop, demonstrating the company's commitment to fostering bold ideas and cross-functional collaboration. Lenovo continues to prioritize investment in innovation, with R&D expenses up 13% year-over-year. Today, 25% of Lenovo's workforce works in an R&D or innovation role. The company's inclusive workplace culture, and philanthropic efforts further reinforce Lenovo's dedication to "Smarter Technology for All," ensuring that innovation thrives at every level and has a positive impact on communities worldwide.

"Each year, we're inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn't happen by accident-it's the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The organizations on this year's Best Workplaces for Innovators list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow."

The full list of honorees is available at https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-ranks-on-fast-companys-seventh-annual-list-of-the-100-best-work-1089997

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
