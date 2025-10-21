Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

October 21

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Result of Annual General Meeting

Result of the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc held on 21 October 2025:

All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were decided by poll and were passed.

The poll results were as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including votes at

the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 11,865,109 99.45 65,201 0.55 14,108 2. 11,717,976 98.86 134,622 1.14 91,820 3. 11,732,991 99.01 117,218 0.99 94,209 4. 11,540,257 96.97 360,221 3.03 43,940 5. 11,626,336 97.64 280,737 2.36 37,345 6. 11,547,859 96.95 362,911 3.05 33,648 7. 11,823,842 99.27 86,410 0.73 34,166 8. 11,796,324 99.11 106,094 0.89 42,000 9. 11,825,454 99.26 87,986 0.74 30,978 10. 11,912,092 99.94 7,313 0.06 25,013 11. 11,789,298 98.92 128,843 1.08 26,277

Special resolutions:

12. 11,622,150 97.61 284,278 2.39 37,990 13. 11,609,330 97.54 292,964 2.46 42,124 14. 11,619,629 97.42 308,144 2.58 16,645 15. 11,867,527 99.51 58,878 0.49 17,913

The full text of the resolutions passed is as follows:

1. To receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2025.

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Mark Dampier as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Tim Woodhead as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Sue Inglis as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Helen Galbraith as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as Auditor to the Company

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

10. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 26 of the 2025 Annual Report.

Special business of the Company

11. That: the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of passing this resolution (the " Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot relevant securities (as defined in sections 551(3) and (6) of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £458,927 (being 45,892,700 ordinary shares of 1 pence each) which equates to approximately two-thirds of the total ordinary share capital is issue (excluding treasury shares) as at 18 September 2025 (the latest practicable date prior to the date of the notice convening the meeting at which this resolution is proposed), provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that such authority shall allow the Company to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

12. That: in substitution for all existing authorities, the Directors be and are hereby generally empowered, pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) pursuant to any authority for the time being in force under section 551 of the Act and to sell shares held by the Company in treasury, wholly for cash, as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale of treasury shares, provided that this power:

(i) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £68,839 (being 6,883,900 ordinary shares of 1 pence each which equates to approximately 10 per cent. of the total ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares) as at 18 September 2025 (the latest practicable date prior to the date of the notice convening the meeting at which this resolution is proposed); and

(ii) expires on the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company to be held after the passing of this resolution or the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or sold from treasury after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

13. That: conditional on the passing of Resolution 12, and only once the authority granted in Resolution 12 has been exhausted, the Directors be and are hereby generally empowered, pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the " Act") pursuant to any authority for the time being in force under section 551 of the Act and to sell shares held by the Company in treasury, wholly for cash, as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale of treasury shares, provided that this power:

(i) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £68,839 (being 6,883,900 ordinary shares of 1 pence each) which equates to approximately 10 per cent. of the total ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares) as at 18 September 2025 (the latest practicable date prior to the date of the notice convening the meeting at which this resolution is proposed); and

(ii) expires on the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company to be held after the passing of this resolution or the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or sold from treasury after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

14. That: the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Act") to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of its issued ordinary shares of 1 pence each, provided that:

(i) the maximum number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary shares as at the date of the AGM;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a share shall be 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(a) 5% above the average of the mid-market values of the shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash at prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution unless the authority is renewed at any other general meeting prior to such time; and

(vi) the Company may make a contract to purchase shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of shares pursuant to any such contract.

15. That: the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 days.

The Company has 79,986,586 Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, of which 9,497,404 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 70,489,182. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. Approximately 17% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 October 2025