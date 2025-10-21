Anzeige
21.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Push Button Trading Launches Advanced Portfolio Builder & Portfolio Analyzer Tools to Empower Traders

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Push Button Trading, a leader in automated trading technology, today announced the release of its groundbreaking Portfolio Builder & Analyzer tools, designed to help traders maximize performance, balance risk, and gain unprecedented transparency into their trading strategies.

The new suite of features allows users to create diversified trading portfolios by combining multiple bots using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Traders can now balance risk and reward across strategies and market conditions, with full access to profit/loss reporting, correlation analysis, and drawdown tracking for smarter decision-making.

"Our mission is to give traders professional-grade tools that simplify trading automation and provide the kind of insights institutions rely on," said Matt DeLong, CEO of Push Button Trading. "The Portfolio Builder & Portfolio Analyzer helps traders manage multiple trading bots with clarity, confidence, and data-driven control."

Key features include:

  • Profit/Loss Reporting (Historical & Real-Time): Track past results and live trades with full transparency.

  • Correlation & Drawdown Analysis: Identify overlapping strategies, manage losses, and safeguard accounts.

  • Performance Metrics: Sharpe ratio, win rate stats, and trade execution analysis for precise strategy evaluation.

  • Portfolio & Bot Backtesting: Test strategies individually or combined across years of data to validate performance.

  • Performance Optimization: Adjust settings to maximize returns and minimize exposure.

These tools are now available to all Push Button Trading members, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping traders succeed with automation and risk-managed growth.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.pushbuttontrading.co.

Contact Information

Matt Delong
CEO
hello@pushbuttontrading.co

Matt DeLong
hello@optionspilot.co

.

SOURCE: Push Button Trading



