Discover the Fastest Way to Unlock Supply Chain Value With John Galt Solutions at the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Europe

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, invites attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Europe, taking place November 3-4 in London, United Kingdom, to visit booth #206 and experience the latest innovations in supply chain planning. Discover how organizations around the world are achieving faster time-to-value and transforming their supply chain planning processes with John Galt Solutions.

Against a backdrop of escalating global volatility and economic uncertainty, companies must anticipate and respond faster than ever to shifting market dynamics. Without the agility to sense and adapt quickly, companies risk losing their competitive edge. At the Summit, John Galt Solutions' experts will be on hand to engage with leaders and share how leading organizations leverage its AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform to connect, orchestrate, and optimize the end-to-end supply chain - enabling faster, smarter, and more confident decisions.

The Atlas Planning Platform accelerates digital transformation across demand planning, inventory and supply planning, collaborative S&OP, and beyond. Its intelligent, microservices-based architecture delivers a modern user experience, exceptional breadth and depth of capabilities, and unmatched time-to-value. Attendees will also explore how Atlas' advanced scenario planning capabilities use AI to model real-world probabilities, evaluate outcomes across multiple dimensions, and turn uncertainty into opportunity.

John Galt Solutions encourages supply chain leaders to? visit booth 206 discover how Atlas' innovations can transform their supply chain planning processes and unlock unprecedented value.

For more information about the Atlas Planning Platform, visit ? johngalt.com/atlas . To learn more about the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, visit this page.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .?

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discover-the-fastest-way-to-unlock-supply-chain-value-with-john-g-1089388