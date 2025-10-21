Anzeige
21.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Rove Travel: RoveTravel.com Partners With Freeman Residences to Launch First Luxury Extended-Stay Building in Downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Rove Travel, the largest marketplace for luxury property rentals in New York City, today announced an exclusive partnership with Freeman Residences, a new luxury rental building situated between Nolita and the Lower East Side. The collaboration brings one of Downtown Manhattan's first luxury extended-stay buildings to market, offering fully furnished residences available for one to twelve month lease.

Located in one of downtown's most dynamic neighborhoods, Freeman Residences redefines the extended-stay category. Its striking architecture blends timeless New York character, providing residents with an elevated alternative to hotels and apartment rentals.

Freeman Residences offers:

  • Spacious layouts with open living and dining areas

  • Designer kitchens with premium appliances

  • Expansive windows with abundant natural light

  • Spa-inspired bathrooms with high-end finishes

The building also delivers extensive amenities, including a fitness center, laundry, bike storage, resident gathering spaces, and a rooftop terrace with sweeping skyline views. New York City is experiencing rising demand for luxury extended rentals driven by an increased need for flexibility from residents and travelers. Flexible leasing combined with world-class design fills a critical gap in the market.

"Rove Travel's first-of-its-kind partnership with Freeman Residences makes it possible to easily book an exceptional rental in one of Manhattan's premier buildings," said Jonah Hanig, CEO of Rove Travel. "New Yorkers and new residents deserve better accommodations than an inconsistent Airbnb or the tiny quarters of a hotel."

The partnership underscores Rove Travel's role in shaping the future of urban housing. By working with forward-thinking developers, Rove is bringing a new category of high-end, flexible rentals to New York. Residences at Freeman are now available for monthly leasing through RoveTravel.com.

About Rove Travel

Rove Travel is the leading marketplace for luxury rentals in New York City, The Hamptons, Aspen, and Florida. The company offers a curated collection of high-end residences across prime neighborhoods with a commitment to quality, service, and a seamless booking experience.

About Freeman Residences

Located between Nolita and the Lower East Side, Freeman Residences is one of the first luxury extended-stay rental buildings in Downtown Manhattan. Designed for stays ranging from one month to one year, Freeman offers unmatched amenities, refined interiors, and an ideal location at the crossroads of culture, dining, and business.

Contact Information

Patrick Bartlett
Head of Operations
concierge@rovetravel.com
8775107683

SOURCE: Rove Travel



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/rovetravel.com-partners-with-freeman-residences-to-launch-first-luxury-extended-stay-bu-1089393

