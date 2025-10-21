Bagel Brands Toasts Ongoing Collaboration With ArrowStream

From Incident Reporting to Pricing Transparency, Bagel Brands Leverages ArrowStream to Keep Stores Running Smoothly

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, announced the renewal of its partnership with Bagel Brands , home to beloved concepts Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's NY Bagels, and Manhattan Bagel. The renewal underscores Bagel Brands' continued confidence in ArrowStream's innovative technology, which has supported their supply chain operations since 2012.

Bagel Brands utilizes ArrowStream Central to bring greater visibility, control, and efficiency to their supply chain. By consolidating spend across their complex network, Bagel Brands strengthens purchasing power, streamlines contract management, and minimizes pricing variability. The platform also helps prevent inventory disruptions and stockouts, ensuring their restaurants are well-stocked and operating smoothly.

Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream, commented: "Bagel Brands has been an incredible partner for over a decade. Their team's commitment to using technology to improve supply chain communication and address issues quickly is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that makes a supply chain resilient. We're honored to continue supporting their operations with the tools and insights they need to protect their brand and keep their stores running smoothly."

In addition to ArrowStream Central, Bagel Brands relies on ArrowStream's Foodservice Incident Management solution (FSIM) to efficiently capture, track, and resolve quality and service incidents. The tool provides instant visibility into issues occurring in the field, which allows their team to respond quickly and accurately. This helps ensure consistent product quality and exceptional guest experiences across all locations.

"ArrowStream gives us visibility that we simply couldn't operate without," said Debbie Pagliai, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Bagel Brands. "And with FSIM, we can easily report issues directly through the system, whether it's a product quality concern or a service problem. We lean heavily on FSIM to ensure those reports are accurate and resolved quickly. On top of that, ArrowStream puts critical data at our fingertips so we can make informed decisions in real time. I highly recommend it to any operator who wants a more efficient, connected supply chain."

By combining the power of ArrowStream Central with tools like FSIM, Bagel Brands is able to modernize operations, improve collaboration, and maintain the highest standards across every location. ArrowStream's innovative platform empowers operators to make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and create a more resilient supply chain. That is why brands like The ONE Group, Dave & Buster's, Raising Cane's, and others rely on ArrowStream to safeguard their supply chains and strengthen partnerships.

Reach out to a supply chain expert at ArrowStream today to discover how advanced tools and greater visibility can help you stay agile, maintain compliance, and manage costs effectively.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,500 distribution locations, and 250 leading brands across 130,000 operator locations tightly integrated into a single global network.

SOURCE: ArrowStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bagel-brands-toasts-ongoing-collaboration-with-arrowstream-1089474