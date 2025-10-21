Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Foundation Names Amanda Karpinski Gorman as Executive Director

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Karpinski Gorman as its new Executive Director following a national search. A proud PTK alumna and former International President, Karpinski Gorman brings her deep connection to the organization and passion for empowering community college students like her to this leadership role.

Karpinski Gorman's journey with Phi Theta Kappa began at Bergen Community College in New Jersey, where she experienced firsthand the transformational power of PTK's mission.

"As a Phi Theta Kappa alum, I know firsthand how life-changing this organization can be," Karpinski Gorman said. "PTK gave me more than a scholarship-it gave me confidence, community, and a sense of purpose that continues to guide me today. Now, I have the incredible responsibility and privilege of helping provide those same opportunities to the next generation of scholars and leaders."

After completing her associate degree, Karpinski Gorman earned an undergraduate degree in English and a Master's in Public Administration from Rutgers University. She is currently enrolled in a doctoral program at Mississippi State University, centered around Community College Leadership.

Karpinski Gorman has served PTK in numerous capacities over the years, including International President and Student Representative to the Board of Directors, where she helped implement the organization's first constitutional update in more than a century. Karpinski Gorman later served as the Alumni Representative on the Phi Theta Kappa Board of Directors. Most recently, she has led the Foundation as Interim Executive Director, strengthening individual and corporate giving, and donor engagement that expand scholarships, programs and student support.

Prior to joining the PTK Foundation, Amanda served in key roles across New Jersey, including as Commissioner Aide to Bergen County Commissioner Mary Amoroso, Regional Political Director for Governor Phil Murphy's re-election campaign, Chief of Staff to Assemblywoman Shama Haider, and Public Information Officer for the Bergen County Executive's Office.

As Executive Director, Karpinski Gorman will lead the Foundation's efforts to grow philanthropic partnerships and ensure that PTK members have access to the same life-changing opportunities that she had. Her vision centers on empowering alumni, elevating the impact of giving, and expanding the Foundation's reach to benefit even more students worldwide.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Amanda for the past decade," said PTK President and CEO, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. "She is a remarkable example of PTK's mission in action. Amanda's energy, authenticity, and deep understanding of the PTK experience make her the perfect leader to guide the Foundation into its next chapter."

Karpinski Gorman lives in New Jersey with her husband, Conor, and their dog, Sadie.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first national honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, PTK is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

