SendJim and NiceJob Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Direct Mail and Review Marketing for Home Service Businesses

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / SendJim, a best-in-class home service marketing automation platform, today announced a new partnership with NiceJob, the industry-trusted review management and reputation marketing software. The partnership brings the power of reviews directly into SendJim's marketing system, helping local businesses build trust, rank higher on Google, and grow through authentic word-of-mouth.

SendJim + NiceJob: The Perfect Match for 5-Star Growth

SendJim and NiceJob partner to help home service businesses boost their online reputation and customer growth through review automation and direct mail marketing.

Reviews Meet Results

For years, SendJim has helped contractors dominate their dream neighborhoods with hyper-targeted postcards and automated follow-ups. Through its partnership with NiceJob, SendJim users can now feature verified 5-star reviews directly on postcards - creating trust-driven campaigns that connect online reputation with real-world results.

"SendJim helps local businesses stay top of mind in the neighborhoods they want to work," said Daniel Dixon, CEO of SendJim. "By including NiceJob as part of the SendJim experience, we're helping those same businesses show what makes them great - their neighbors' voices. Nothing builds trust faster than that."

The Power of Social Proof - Now Built In

Home service companies depend on word-of-mouth, but it's increasingly difficult to stand out online. The new SendJim + NiceJob partnership brings reviews into direct mail marketing, empowering businesses to:

Turn every 5-star review into a marketing asset by featuring verified NiceJob reviews on SendJim postcards that instantly build neighborhood trust.

Bridge online reputation and offline marketing by sharing real customer stories across print, text, and digital channels for maximum visibility.

Win more of your ideal local customers through authentic social proof that makes your business the obvious choice in every neighborhood.

Automate word-of-mouth marketing so every satisfied customer sparks a wave of new business right where you want to work most.

"When great work meets genuine word-of-mouth, growth becomes effortless," said Walter Andri, SVP Global Partnerships and Channel Sales at Paystone, the parent company of NiceJob. "Together, NiceJob and SendJim are helping home service pros turn everyday customer trust into powerful, lasting momentum."

A Complete Growth System for Local Businesses

This integration isn't a paid upgrade - it's included in all new SendJim plans. By uniting two best-in-class marketing tools, SendJim is giving home service businesses a complete system to win customers' hearts and dominate their local markets.

Future phases of the partnership will expand automation even further, allowing users to automatically send their newest 5-star reviews to nearby homeowners - turning every satisfied customer into a ripple of neighborhood awareness.

