Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Candl Consulting today announced the U.S. launch of its Tech Career Accelerator, an intensive, hyper-tailored eight-week one-on-one career coaching program designed to help software engineers, tech leads and engineering managers secure high-paying roles at their target companies faster and with greater control. After supporting more than 200 candidates across Europe over the past three years, the firm is bringing its methodology and proprietary AI-assisted outreach system to the United States market.

The program is a response to what Candl Consulting calls a new reality in tech hiring: roles vanish quickly under a flood of applications, automated filters screen out qualified candidates, and many professionals feel stuck, anxious and overlooked. The Tech Career Accelerator reframes the job search as a strategic process, guiding participants through four focused phases - Clarity, Credibility, Connection and Conversion, so they can target the right roles, articulate business impact, build meaningful relationships and confidently close offers.

"The last decade's tech boom gave many professionals the illusion of stability until the layoffs hit," said Raphael Neves, Founder of Candl Consulting. "Today, candidates are competing against thousands of applications for a single role, filtered by algorithms before a human even reads their profile. And when they finally get an interview, they often fail not because they don't have the skills, but because they struggle to strategically pitch the value they deliver beyond technology. We built this program to help them regain control, stand out authentically, and position themselves as partners, not just applicants"

(In Frame: Raphael Neves, Founder of Candl Consulting)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11957/271227_de7c88f184f73a18_001full.jpg

Over eight weeks, participants move through four core phases - Clarity, Credibility, Connection and Conversion to replace scattershot applying with a targeted, confidence-driven approach. Early weeks focus on defining career priorities and mapping roles that align with a candidate's motivations and deal-breakers. Mid-program work refines resumes and LinkedIn narratives so impact, not jargon, leads. Later weeks open targeted conversations with hiring managers, peers and recruiters including access to positions that may never reach public boards and prepare candidates to handle interviews and negotiate offers from a position of strength.

Candl Consulting leverages a proprietary AI system not to replace judgment, but to amplify it: the platform surfaces relevant hiring managers, recruiters and industry contacts, tightens language for clarity and relevance, and helps prioritize outreach that produces real conversations. Additionally, the firm also leverages an AI coach to support customers on last-minute preparations and proactive improvements to their strategy through their Candl App.

"AI should be a sidekick, not a substitute," said Raphael Neves. "When used thoughtfully, it gives candidates an unfair advantage, it helps them be seen faster, and prepare better, but it's the candidate's clarity and judgment that win the role."

The firm offers two tailored packages for the Tech Career Accelerator: a Standard track that provides a structured plan, 1:1 coaching and tools for independent outreach, and a Concierge option that adds done-for-you outreach, priority support and a higher cadence of mock interviews and feedback. Both packages are built around measurable outcomes - replies, interviews and offers, and are designed for busy professionals balancing work and family commitments.

With the U.S. rollout of the Tech Career Accelerator, Candl Consulting aims to restore agency to tech professionals navigating one of the most turbulent hiring environments in recent memory.

Interested candidates and hiring partners can learn more about enrollment, schedules and package details by visiting Candl Consulting's website: www.candlconsulting.com.

About Candl Consulting

Candl Consulting is a career coaching firm specializing in helping tech professionals from software engineers to engineering managers move from unnoticed to "must-hire" candidates. Founded by Raphael Neves, a 20-year veteran of the tech industry who has led teams in startups and global tech companies, Candl's approach combines human-centric coaching with AI-assisted precision. Its signature framework is designed to help professionals regain control of their careers, land fulfilling roles, and negotiate offers that match their worth. The company has supported hundreds of clients across Europe.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11957/271227_de7c88f184f73a18_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271227

SOURCE: Candl Consulting