Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Runway Icons Revisit Elegance Once Worn Through LILYSILK's Timeless Designs

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As this season's fashion runways reignite conversations about beauty, individuality, and craftsmanship, a number of celebrated models returned to the spotlight, bringing with them, a sense of graceful continuity. For LILYSILK, these runway icons hold a subtle yet meaningful place in the brand's story, as they have previously chosen LILYSILK designs in private moments of understated elegance.

Among them is American model Jasmine Tookes, who walked in this year's Victoria's Secret show. Earlier this year, she shared a look on Instagram featuring the LILYSILK Silk Charmeuse Crewneck Blouse and Full Bias Cut Silk Pants. The ensemble captured modern luxury through fluid lines and a relaxed silhouette, reflecting her effortless sense of style.

Gigi Hadid, an internationally acclaimed model and a familiar presence at Victoria's Secret shows, was photographed preparing for the Cannes Film Festival in the LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe. Her appearance in this relaxed moment highlighted her personal approach to elegance, effortlessly blending softness and self-assurance.

Gigi Hadid was spotted to wear LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe

Emily Ratajkowski, a supermodel who made her debut in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, was seen in the LILYSILK Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt on multiple occasions. With its bias-cut silhouette and minimalist 90s inspiration, the piece offers fluid movement and quiet sensuality, perfectly capturing her distinctive off-duty aesthetic.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, a longtime Victoria's Secret alumna, has embraced LILYSILK styles across several fashion seasons. She has paired cozy knitwear and silk separates with her signature relaxed sophistication, including looks such as a striped silk knit styled at Cannes and a soft V-neck cashmere top worn during a casual appearance in Los Angeles.

Barbara Palvin, who also returned to the Victoria's Secret stage this year, was seen at a recent Cannes Film Festival in a LILYSILK Cashmere Fitted Crew Neck Cardigan paired with Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Stripe Pants.

"We are thrilled to see these outstanding models shine on the global stage," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Having previously showcased elegance in LILYSILK designs, they continue to radiate the same confidence and charm that define our philosophy. We take pride in these moments of connection and look forward to celebrating more style journeys to come."

These appearances were not part of any official campaign. They reflect the quiet confidence of individuals who choose elegance on their own terms, a value that LILYSILK proudly shares. For more information, please visit www.lilysilk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801354/Gigi_Hadid_spotted_wear_LILYSILK_Glossy_Silk_Mini_Robe.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-runway-icons-revisit-elegance-once-worn-through-lilysilks-timeless-designs-302590039.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.