Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd.: JOY GROUP Completes Acquisition of Italian Dermatological Hair Care Brand Foltène

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading multi-brand beauty group JOY GROUP (Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd.) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Foltène, a dermatological hair care brand from Italy.

Products of Foltène

Founded in Milan in 1944 by pharmaceutical researchers, Foltène is renowned for its scientific heritage and pioneering innovation. The brand developed two proprietary active complexes, Tricosaccaride® and Tricalgoxyl®, which are clinically proven to promote thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking hair. Foltène's core product portfolio focuses on the healthy growth and repair of hair and keratin, covering a wide range of categories including anti-hair loss ampoules, gender-specific anti-hair loss shampoos, eyebrow and eyelash serums, and nail repair essences.

Backed by rigorous scientific research and clinical trials, Foltène's products are recognized by leading research institutions worldwide. Today, the brand is sold in 30+ countries, trusted and loved by consumers globally.

This acquisition represents a full global acquisition of Foltène's brand business, covering its brand assets, global distribution network, supply chain system, and research laboratory located in Italy.

Allan Liu, Chairman and CEO of JOY GROUP, stated: "As awareness of scalp and hair health continues to rise, we see immense growth opportunities ahead. With its solid scientific heritage, leading proprietary technologies, and comprehensive product portfolio, Foltène has earned the trust and recognition of consumers across the globe. We are truly honored to welcome Foltène into the JOY GROUP family. This acquisition enhances our footprint in the hair and scalp care sector and enables us to bring advanced, science-backed solutions to more consumers."

This acquisition marks another milestone in JOY GROUP's "multi-brand, multi-category, and international" strategy, completing a comprehensive portfolio that spans color cosmetics, hair and scalp care, and dermatological skincare. The addition of Foltène will generate strong synergies with the Group's existing brands, driving JOY GROUP's continued growth and innovation in the global beauty market.

About JOY GROUP

JOY GROUP is a multi-brand beauty company driven by the mission to "Create a world of beauty that brings joy to everyone." Our portfolio includes: JUDYDOLL, JOOCYEE, Biophyto genesis, René Furterer (China business), and Foltène, spanning color cosmetics, dermatological skincare, and hair and scalp care. We also operate our own R&I center and cosmetics manufacturing facility, bringing together top talent across disciplines to build an integrated, agile, and responsive end-to-end supply chain.

To learn more about JOY GROUP, visit www.joy-group.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801389/20251016_135415.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joy-group-completes-acquisition-of-italian-dermatological-hair-care-brand-foltene-302590050.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.