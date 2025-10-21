Wirex Brings Google Pay to the UK for Faster, Safer Stablecoin and Fiat Spending

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the award-winning UK-based Web3 money app, has announced the launch of Google Pay integration for customers across the United Kingdom. The update allows millions of users to make secure, contactless payments using their Android devices, whether spending in pounds or stable digital currencies.

Empowering a New Era of Everyday Payments

The UK continues to lead globally in digital payment innovation, with consumers embracing contactless and mobile wallets more than ever. By integrating with Google Pay, Wirex makes it easier for users to manage and spend money securely, combining modern technology with the stability and familiarity of traditional finance.

With Google Pay, Wirex users can now add their Wirex Visa or Mastercard directly to their Android devices to pay in-store, online, and in-app - safely and instantly. Advanced authentication ensures card details remain private, while Google Wallet provides a secure space to store payment cards, passes, and IDs.

"We're excited to bring Google Pay to our UK customers," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "This launch is about giving people more choice and flexibility - enabling them to spend in pounds or stable digital currencies quickly and confidently, without compromising on security."

Stable, Seamless, and Secure

Wirex's multi-currency platform enables users to hold and exchange both fiat and stable digital assets, offering a fast, low-cost way to pay globally. With Google Pay, those funds can be spent instantly at millions of merchants, with real-time conversion to local currency at checkout.

By pairing stability with convenience, Wirex continues to bridge the gap between digital and everyday finance - helping users make payments that are borderless, inclusive, and intuitive.

* Google, Android, Google Wallet, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly.

As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management.

Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801521/Wirex_Google_Pay.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801520/Wirex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-brings-google-pay-to-the-uk-for-faster-safer-stablecoin-and-fiat-spending-302590231.html