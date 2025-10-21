New Hope Network Unveils 10 Natural Product Trends Dominating Shelves in 2026

From Broth Reimagined to Home Sweet Homemade: Industry Leaders Identify Key Innovations Driving $343 Billion Natural Products Market

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / New Hope Network, the leading authority on natural and organic products, today announced its highly anticipated list of 10 natural product trends set to define the marketplace in 2026 and beyond. As the natural products industry continues its remarkable growth trajectory - with projections to hit nearly $343 billion this year driven by 5% annual growth, according to New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) - these emerging trends showcase how brands are differentiating themselves through innovative value propositions that support both people and planet.

"Innovation is everywhere in the natural products space, but what we're seeing now goes far beyond novelty," says Jessica Rubino, VP of Content and Summits at New Hope Network. "The most successful brands are those that can deliver products with real impact and staying power, whether through introducing groundbreaking business models creatively addressing consumer needs, or developing truly unique flavors, formulations, and delivery systems. What unites all these trends is their focus on benefiting health, communities, and the environment, plus bringing an element of surprise and delight to retail shelves."

The natural products industry has more than tripled in size since 2007, with natural products sales growth consistently outpacing conventional product growth across every channel. According to New Hope Network, today's most inspiring products are making positive impacts by implementing regenerative practices, uplifting communities, conducting clinical trials, and prioritizing transparency - all while embracing joy and delight to consumers.

The 10 Trends Reshaping Natural Products in 2026:

1. Broth Reimagined?Traditional bone broths are evolving into functional wellness beverages, bridging culinary and health departments with adaptogen-infused varieties, dynamic mushroom blends, and convenient alternative formats.

2. Frozen Dairy Bonanza Dairy's remarkable rise continues as one of the fastest-growing food and beverage categories in 2025, with ice cream leading the innovation charge through South Asian-style flavor profiles and functional frozen desserts packed with protein, collagen, and prebiotic fiber.

3. Condiment Mania?The condiment category maintains a steady estimated 5.5% growth trajectory for 2025 with innovative formats, global flavors from the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, and enhanced nutritional profiles that surprise and delight shoppers.

4. Multifunctional Beverages?Ready-to-drink functional beverages address multiple wellness concerns simultaneously, from hydration and gut health to energy and mood, all while prioritizing clean sourcing and sustainable packaging.

5. Nutrient-Dense Convenience?The grab-and-go mentality evolves beyond empty calories toward cleaner snacks and convenience foods packed with protein, fiber, and nutrients, particularly leveraging the increased nutrient density of organic and regeneratively farmed ingredients.

6. Fantastical Wellness?A refreshing return to holistic roots sees wellness rituals becoming more fun and mystical, with potions, elixirs, and crystal-infused products merging beauty, wellness, and magic.

7. Clean Beauty Broadens Reach, Narrows Focus?The $22 billion natural personal care market continues to show strong growth by making clean beauty more inclusive, specifically catering to communities of color and the influential teen/tween demographic.

8. Harnessing Hormones?Hormonal health moves mainstream, expanding beyond fertility to influence metabolic health, skincare, and longevity, with women's sexual health supplements growing upward of 8% through 2028.

9. Primal Products The meat, fish and dairy category leads with the strongest growth of all food and beverage categories, while regenerative ranches partner across categories to bring grass-fed ingredients like whey and beef tallow to supplements and personal care, too.

10. Home Sweet Homemade?As nearly half of consumers globally increase home meal consumption, packaged products are reimagining convenience without compromising homemade quality, combining simplicity with nostalgia and clean ingredients.

"These trends represent more than just market opportunities - they reflect a fundamental shift in how consumers approach wellness and sustainability," added Adrienne Smith, Director of Content, New Hope Network. "While some trends may have the staying power to influence the industry for years to come, others might be more like a great streaming series: captivating and even addictive while they last. What matters is that they're all contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future."

The complete analysis of these trends, including 30 detailed product examples and market insights, can be found at www.newhope.com.

